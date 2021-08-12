Upgrade your battlestation with up to $142 off LG gaming monitors from $297

Amazon is currently offering the LG 27GL850-B 27-inch UltraGear 1440p Monitor for $376.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500 and having recently dropped to $450, you’re looking at $73 in savings alongside the second-best price to date that comes within $7 of the all-time low. Upgrading your battlestation with a 27-inch 144Hz panel, this LG UltraGear monitor packs a 1440p resolution that’s backed by NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium as well as HDR content support. That’s alongside an adjustable stand that can position the display into a vertical orientation. And speaking of flexibility, there’s also dual HDMI ports, a DisplayPort input, and USB-A hub for hooking up your machine. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable LG gaming monitors:

But for a true battlestation upgrade that’s unparalleled in size and performance, have a look at Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz 49-inch monitor. Launching earlier this month, the new display arrives with a Mini LED panel for the first time alongside HDMI 2.1 for the latest consoles and other high-end features. Get all of the details on why this should be your next PC upgrade in our launch coverage.

LG UltraGear 1440p Monitor features:

See your way to victory with the innovative 27GL850 UltraGear gaming monitor, providing the crispest visuals and the sharpest clarity. You can experience breath-taking immersion on a Nano IPS display with a 1ms response time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!