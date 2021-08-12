Upgrade your battlestation with up to $142 off LG gaming monitors from $297

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsLG
Save $142 From $197

Amazon is currently offering the LG 27GL850-B 27-inch UltraGear 1440p Monitor for $376.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500 and having recently dropped to $450, you’re looking at $73 in savings alongside the second-best price to date that comes within $7 of the all-time low. Upgrading your battlestation with a 27-inch 144Hz panel, this LG UltraGear monitor packs a 1440p resolution that’s backed by NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium as well as HDR content support. That’s alongside an adjustable stand that can position the display into a vertical orientation. And speaking of flexibility, there’s also dual HDMI ports, a DisplayPort input, and USB-A hub for hooking up your machine. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable LG gaming monitors:

But for a true battlestation upgrade that’s unparalleled in size and performance, have a look at Samsung’s new Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz 49-inch monitor. Launching earlier this month, the new display arrives with a Mini LED panel for the first time alongside HDMI 2.1 for the latest consoles and other high-end features. Get all of the details on why this should be your next PC upgrade in our launch coverage.

LG UltraGear 1440p Monitor features:

See your way to victory with the innovative 27GL850 UltraGear gaming monitor, providing the crispest visuals and the sharpest clarity. You can experience breath-taking immersion on a Nano IPS display with a 1ms response time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Eldritch Horror, Fairy Tale Inn, Trouble, many other bo...
Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39,...
elago’s MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand sees first...
Amazon Sun Joe sale knocks up to 30% off: Pressure wash...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 pre-order bundles go live with $...
TP-Link Gold Box from $11: Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems, smart ...
This highly-rated dish rack is the ideal space-saver at...
Amazon will ship you this ergonomic mesh office chair f...
Show More Comments

Related

Latest ASUS 27-inch 4K 144Hz monitor now available with VRR support for PS5 and XSX

Monoprice debuts first IGZO 27-inch monitor with 180Hz refresh rate alongside 2 other displays

Have some fun

Eldritch Horror, Fairy Tale Inn, Trouble, many other board games are as low as $8 today

From $8 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39, Axiom Verge 2 $18, Eastward $22.50, more

$39 Learn More
Reg. $35

DIYers need this Bondic Pro LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Kit, now $19 (Reg. $35) + more

$19 Learn More
Save now

elago’s MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand sees first discount to $22.50, more

From $18 Learn More
30% off

Amazon Sun Joe sale knocks up to 30% off: Pressure washer 2021 low, more from $13

From $13 Learn More
Pre-order

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 pre-order bundles go live with $60 in savings from $250

Save $60 Learn More