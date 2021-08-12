Samsung’s latest 65-inch The Frame 4K TV hits one of the best prices yet at $520 off + more

Cool Beans (99.6% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the 2021 model Samsung 65-Inch The Frame 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV for $1,479 shipped. Regularly $2,000 at Best Buy and nearly as much at Amazon where it has never dropped below $1,598, today’s offer is $521 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is about $100 below the Amazon Prime Day 2021 price as well. Featuring a gorgeous picture frame-like design with a gallery-worthy wooden bezel that blends right in with other wall art in your living space, this is also high-tech 65-inch 4K 2160p smart TV. Features include Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, a QLED panel, direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services and a host I/O options: four HDMI, two USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just for comparison’s sake, Amazon is charging the same price as today’s 65-inch feature for smaller 55-inch The Frame right now. While it might be worth taking a look at the Amazon renewed 43-inch previous-generation model at $888, today’s lead deal is easily the best value we can find on a 65-inch The Frame right now.

But the 4K TV deals certainly don’t stop there. While you won’t find any Samsung Frame models, our previous roundup is filled with huge price drops on LG OLEDs and Samsung models with massive gift card add-ons and more starting from $1,339 right here. And over in our home theater hub you’ll find even more entertainment center ugrades including Amazon’s Fire TV 4K.

More on the Samsung 65-Inch The Frame:

ART MODE: The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections.

ART STORE: Buy individual pieces or subscribe to a library with over 1,400 established and emerging artists’ work. Fees apply to subscription service.

100% COLOR VOLUME WITH QUANTUM DOT: A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color. QLED televisions can produce 100% Color Volume in the DCI-P3 color space, the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

