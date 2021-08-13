Apple $5 weekend movie sale discounts comedies, sci-fi flicks, and more

After seeing a collection of popular adventure flicks go on sale earlier in the week, Apple is heading into the weekend with the launch of a new $5 movie sale. Discounting a selection of classic comedies and films just in time for movie night, you’ll find fan-favorites like Office Space being joined by Independence Day, Tron, and more. Not to mention, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple heads into weekend with new movie sale

Whether you’re just looking to expand the digital collection or want to kick back and enjoy a new film for a Friday or Saturday movie night, this sale has you covered. You’ll find a variety of titles from different genres starting at $5, which are down from the usual $10 or $15 price tags.

Save on Harry Potter

Then don’t forget that you can still lock-in all of the other movie discounts courtesy of iTunes this week. With an $8 adventure and biopic sale still live, these are some of the best prices of the year on popular titles like Crazy Rich Asians, the Hangover, Ready Player One, and much more. Not to mention, there’s also the latest $1 HD rental up for grabs, too.

