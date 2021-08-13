ASUS Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router w/ 10Gb Ethernet falls to low of $380 (Save $70), more from $100

-
AmazonAsusNetworking
New lows From $100

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $379.99 shipped. Typically fetching $450, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut with today’s offer saving you $70 in order to mark a new all-time low. Standing out from other Wi-Fi 6 routers on the market with the novel inclusion of a 10Gb Ethernet port alongside its 10Gb SFP+ slot. In either case, you’ll be able to take full advantage of its 6Gb/s speeds alongside whole-home coverage. To help with the consistent coverage, there’s also eight beam-forming antennas to round out this compelling network upgrade. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more ASUS Wi-Fi 6 systems from $100.

Other ASUS Wi-Fi 6 discounts:

For another way to bring Wi-Fi 6 to your setup, these TP-Link Deco mesh systems are currently on sale from $80. Or if you’re looking for a more comprehensive upgrade, be sure to check out the latest addition to our ongoing UniFi Diary series. Detailing how I finally upgraded from the USG after three years of relying on the gear, I finally put the recent UniFi Dream Machine Pro to the test. You can read up on the pros of the router, what it was like to upgrade, and some final thoughts right here.

ASUS AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

Upgrade your large home network speed by connecting the ASUS RT-AX89X AX6000 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Gaming Router to your broadband modem and devices. The RT-AX89X provides fast, stable, and secure wireless connections for online games, watching 4K streaming video, broadcasting live streams, and more. Featuring eight external antennas and 8 x 8 multi-user MIMO technology, this router is designed to deliver a total maximum throughput of 6,000 Mb/s across the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Asus

Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Magazine back to school sale from under $5/yr.: Nat Geo...
The North Face debuts new backpacks for back to school
Bosch’s 4.5-inch angle grinder with paddle switch...
Logitech’s Rugged Folio upgrades your 10.2-inch i...
SanDisk’s blazing fast 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C...
Power your off-grid home or campsite with solar panel s...
X Rocker’s RGB gaming chair has 2.1-Ch. speakers ...
Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEM play sets, add-ons, more...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $30

Bring Wi-Fi 6 to your home with ASUS’ AX1800 router at all-time low of $100 (Save $30)

$100 Learn More
Save $100

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $100 off TP-Link Deco mesh systems and routers from $80

From $80 Learn More
Save $85

Give Wi-Fi 6 a try for just $65 with Linksys’ AX1800 mesh router up to $85 off (New low)

$65 Learn More
30% off

Microsoft’s Arc Touch mouse snaps flat for travel, now just $42 shipped (Save 30%)

$42 Learn More
35% off

Slice those pies like a pro, Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel now $8.50 Prime shipped (Up to 35% off)

$8.50 Learn More
New low

Razer’s Kiyo Pro delivers uncompressed 1080p60 footage to your setup at a low of $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $19

Add 16 million colors to any room with these smart LED strips for $15 (Reg. $19)

$15 Learn More
80% off

Magazine back to school sale from under $5/yr.: Nat Geo Kids, GQ, Astronomy, much more

$5/yr. Learn More