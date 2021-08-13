ASUS Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router w/ 10Gb Ethernet falls to low of $380 (Save $70), more from $100

Amazon is currently offering the ASUS AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $379.99 shipped. Typically fetching $450, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut with today’s offer saving you $70 in order to mark a new all-time low. Standing out from other Wi-Fi 6 routers on the market with the novel inclusion of a 10Gb Ethernet port alongside its 10Gb SFP+ slot. In either case, you’ll be able to take full advantage of its 6Gb/s speeds alongside whole-home coverage. To help with the consistent coverage, there’s also eight beam-forming antennas to round out this compelling network upgrade. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more ASUS Wi-Fi 6 systems from $100.

Other ASUS Wi-Fi 6 discounts:

For another way to bring Wi-Fi 6 to your setup, these TP-Link Deco mesh systems are currently on sale from $80. Or if you’re looking for a more comprehensive upgrade, be sure to check out the latest addition to our ongoing UniFi Diary series. Detailing how I finally upgraded from the USG after three years of relying on the gear, I finally put the recent UniFi Dream Machine Pro to the test. You can read up on the pros of the router, what it was like to upgrade, and some final thoughts right here.

ASUS AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

Upgrade your large home network speed by connecting the ASUS RT-AX89X AX6000 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Gaming Router to your broadband modem and devices. The RT-AX89X provides fast, stable, and secure wireless connections for online games, watching 4K streaming video, broadcasting live streams, and more. Featuring eight external antennas and 8 x 8 multi-user MIMO technology, this router is designed to deliver a total maximum throughput of 6,000 Mb/s across the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

