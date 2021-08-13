Columbia Web Specials takes up to 60% off popular styles: Jackets, t-shirts, more

Columbia Web Specials offers up to 60% off popular styles with promo code AUGDEALS at checkout. Find deals to update your outerwear with markdowns on jackets, shorts, t-shirts, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Flashback Windbreak Jacket for men that’s marked down to $20. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $40. The windbreaker design is waterproof, lightweight, and has several zippered pockets for added storage. Better yet, it’s available in four color options and rated 4.5/5 stars from Columbia customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Columbia.
Our top picks for men include:
- Zero Rules Long-Sleeve Shirt $18 (Orig. $45)
- Flashback Windbreak Jacket $20 (Orig. $60)
- SH/FT Mid Remix Shoes $56 (Orig. $120)
- Zero Rules Polo Shirt $18 (Orig. $40)
- Under Exposure Yarn-Dye Short Sleeve Shirt $16 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Wild Willow Jacket $32 (Orig. $100)
- Street Trekker Jacket $90 (Orig. $225)
- Sun Trek Tank Top $11 (Orig. $28)
- Gable Island Jacket $32 (Orig. $90)
- Plush Throw Blanket $20 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the GAP Friends and Family Event that’s offering 40% off sitewide with deals from $10.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!