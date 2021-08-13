Logitech’s Rugged Folio upgrades your 10.2-inch iPad at $110 (Save 22%)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Rugged Folio Keyboard Case for latest 10.2-inch iPad at $109.83 shipped. Having launched with a $150 price tag, we’ve more recently been tracking a $140 going rate with today’s offer saving you 22% in order to mark a new all-time low. If you’re planning to rely on an iPad for tackling study sessions and paper write-ups this fall semester, Logitech’s Rugged Folio delivers just the upgrade you’ll need. It features an integrated keyboard that pairs over the Smart Connector alongside a spill-proof design, added drop-resistance, and a folio to protect the screen. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 235 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more when you give up the more rugged design found above by picking up the ZAGG Messenger Folio 2 Keyboard Case, which is also on sale today for the first time. Having dropped from $60, it’s currently down to $41.95, delivering much of the same improved typing experience as the lead deal, just with some drawbacks. Instead of the Smart Connector found above, there’s Bluetooth support at the center of the experience. Not to mention, a 4.5/5 star rating.

Speaking of iPad accessory discounts, we’re still tracking only the second discount on Apple’s new 11-inch white Magic Keyboard. Currently marked down from its usual $299 price tag, you can grab the latest add-on at an all-time low of $209. Bringing much of the same elevated typing experience as the lead deal to your iPad Pro, it’s about as compelling of a workstation upgrade as you’ll find.

Logitech Rugged Folio iPad Keyboard features:

Heavy-duty protection Slim design Think you need a chunky case to protect your new iPad (7th gen) from drops spills and scratches? Think again Rugged Folio is a surprisingly slim keyboard case with military-grade drop protection for iPad Rugged Folio was designed to withstand the toughest environments while also giving you the comfort and style you crave It features 4 use modes spill-proof keys and a convenient shortcut keys.

