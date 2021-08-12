Apple’s new 11-inch white Magic Keyboard on sale for only second time from $209 (Reg. $299)

Verizon Wireless currently offers Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro and latest iPad Air at $239.19 shipped. Both the all-new white style as the original black model are included in the offer. Down from the usual $299 price that you’d pay, today’s offer marks only the second price cut to date while returning to match the all-time low at 20% off.

Refreshed for the all-new M1 iPad Pros, Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard rocks a tweaked design to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. Though the most notable of changes is that the accessory now comes in white, delivering a sleek appearance to complement your tablet. Otherwise, the entire experience is much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design pairs with Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C to refuel your device, as well as a backlight keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those looking to complete their iPadOS setup by grabbing the official stylus are in luck, as bundling the Magic Keyboard above with Apple Pencil 2 can lock-in additional savings. Right now adding both the stylus and keyboard case to your cart will drop the total to $300.28, allowing you to score the Magic Keyboard for $209 and the Apple Pencil 2 for $91. This undercuts the discount of the ongoing Apple Pencil 2 sale and matches the best value we’ve seen to date on the package.

This week has been a big one in the world of Apple discounts, especially on the iPad side of things. Alongside being able to take $100 off the latest 12.9-inch model, those looking to finally take M1 for a spin can grab the 11-inch m1 iPad Pro at $99 off, marking a new all-time low in the process.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

