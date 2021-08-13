meross HomeKit-enabled RGB smart lamps are on sale from $22 (Save up to 30%)

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its HomeKit Dimmable Color Lamp for $21.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Saving you 27% from the usual $30 price tag, today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low and marks the second-best price to date. This dimmable smart lamp will integrate with Siri thanks to HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant. With built-in touch controls being joined by smartphone support, this lamp has an adjustable color temperature alongside color illumination that makes it a great addition to the nightstand or elsewhere in your smart setup. Over 460 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Bring much of the same vibrance to your space in a more capable design thanks to the discount that we’re also tracking on the larger meross Smart Table Lamp at $29.39 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $42, you’re looking at 30% in savings with today’s offer matching our previous mention. This dimmable smart lamp integrates with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant just the same as the lead deal, but with a brighter design and the same RGB illumination. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look which largely agrees with its 4.5/5 star rating at Amazon.

If you’d prefer something a bit more unique and vibrant, a great way to bring some added flair to your space is by taking advantage of all the discounts in Nanoleaf’s Hot Gamer Summer Sale. With a series of markdowns on its popular collection of HomeKit-enabled Shapes lighting kits, you’ll find some of the best prices of the year from $63.

meross HomeKit Dimmable Color Lamp features:

Smart Home Life: Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility let you control your lamp absolutely hands-free with simple voice commands. Via Meross or Home APP, you can remote control the smart lamp from anywhere with internet access. 2700-6500K tunable white, 16 million colors, adjust your table lamp from 3% to 100% brightness, choose from cool energizing lights, warm relaxing lights.

