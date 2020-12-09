You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

While there are plenty of HomeKit accessories on the market that bring Siri control to your outlets, you’ll find fewer illumination options that feature an all-in-one design. Of course, Philips hue comes to mind, but its fully integrated lights tend to be on the pricey side. Enter meross. The affordable HomeKit accessory company has to come market with a slew of new products in recent months with Apple’s blessing. That includes its Smart Wi-Fi Ambient Light that packs compatibility with HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa, all for under $40. Head below for a quick hands-on review and a few thoughts on this popular affordable lamp.

meross offers an all-in-one HomeKit lighting solution

Blending a number of features, support for various smart home platforms, and an affordable price tag, the meross Smart Lamp is made for all kinds of uses. It is bright enough to be a reading lamp but is also a suitable option for ambient lighting as well.

The light stands just under 8 inches tall and features a cylindrical design. On top is a section that delivers touch controls, which is great if you’re not near a smartphone or want to keep from calling out commands to your HomePod or other smart speaker.

In addition to offering multiple colors, it also delivers white shades from 3000K to 6000K, which makes it suitable for all hours of the day. As noted above, the meross smartphone app also delivers a number of different controls, including automatic scheduling, which makes it a great option as a nightlight. Thanks to its integrated Wi-Fi design, there’s no worries when it comes to adding another hub to the mix.

meross Smart Light features:

Elegant design, perfect bedside companion.

Control your smart ambient light from anywhere anytime with Meross app.

Works with Homekit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and IFTTT.

Adjust brightness, tune light appearance, and set from multiple RGB colors.

Works with the WiFi you already have. No hub required.

Tested with 9to5Toys

There’s a lot to like when it comes to the meross smart light. Its affordable price tag makes it all the more desirable. Oftentimes, HomeKit accessories go for upwards of $100, but you’re paying a fraction of the cost here. Another standout feature is that it doesn’t have heavy branding on the outside, which makes it fit in with decor beautifully.

Now, that’s not to say everything is perfect. The all-plastic design will be a non-starter for some. But that’s what helps to keep the price tag down. For a kid’s room, bathroom, or hallway, it’s a nice option for illuminating your space without breaking the bank.

The lamp isn’t the brightest we’ve tested, either. That’s another downfall that is in line with the price tag. You won’t illuminate a large space here, but smaller areas will look just fine.

You can buy the meross Smart Light over at Amazon. Be sure to keep an eye out for periodic on-page coupons, making it even more affordable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!