Microsoft’s Bluetooth mouse + keyboard combo falls to new low at $36 (Reg. up to $50)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsMicrosoft
New low $36

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse + Keyboard Bundle for $35.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy for the same price. Down from its normal going rate of up to $50, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This keyboard and mouse combo is perfect for your Windows setup, designed to connect to your computer via Bluetooth for a wire-free look. This cuts down on visual clutter at your desk and allows you to easily take these devices with you on-the-go, as well. Swift Pair lets you connect the keyboard and mouse to your Windows 10 PC right out of the box, as well. The keyboard is said to last for up to two years on a single set of batteries while the mouse will last up to one year. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Just $10 on Amazon will score you this wireless mouse. It’s the perfect alternative to today’s lead deal since it delivers a wireless mouse for a fraction of the cost. With adjustable DPI, 20-month battery life, and a compact form-factor, you’ll find that this wireless mouse is a great option for your on-the-go working kit.

For other office upgrades, Aukey’s gaming desk is a great deal at $80, while this pneumatic sit/stand alternative lets you be more ergonomic while working. It’ll set you back $149.50, offering 50% in savings from its normal going rate.

More on the Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse + Keyboard:

  • Slim, modern design at an exceptional value. Enjoy the solid, durable feel of our refined keyboard as you work in Windows and Microsoft 365.
  • Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse is your go-to mouse—compact, modern design that fits comfortably in your hand.
  • Connects wirelessly to your Windows laptop via Bluetooth. You can connect it to your Windows 10 PC right out of the box when you enable Swift Pair.

