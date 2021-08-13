Aukey’s RGB gaming desk brightens up your battlestation at new low of $80 (50% off)

Aukey is offering its 45-inch Ergonomic RGB Gaming Desk for $80 shipped when you apply code 50DEAL at checkout. This usually goes for the full $160, with that code slashing 50% off and marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Supported by a sturdy steel frame, Aukey’s ergonomic gaming desk can withstand up to 330-pounds – more than enough for all of your gear and then some. You’ll find plenty of additional storage on the 45-inch PVC tabletop, including a headphone hook, cupholder, and twin cable grommets. Plus, you’ll garner eight RGB backlighting modes on the side panels. Currently rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Bring even more flair to your desk with this RGB mousepad for only $10.50 on Amazon. The extra-large body offers ample space for your keyboard and other peripherals, and between the 14 unique lighting modes, you’ll be sure to find something that complements your personal gaming style, along with Aukey’s RGB desk. Nearly 1,500 customers have left it a 4.8/5 star rating.

Now that you’ve got your battlestation looking picture-perfect, why not show it off with Razer’s Kiyo Pro webcam for $50 off? The Kiyo Pro is perfect for streaming or upgrading your Zoom calls, shooting at up to 1080p60 quality. But even if this $150 all-time low is a bit outside your budget, you can always find more deals like this in our best PC gaming deals guide.



Sturdy PVC table surface is supported by a solid steel frame with up to 330 pounds of load-bearing capacity. T-shaped legs are designed for more stable support. 45” x 23.6” carbon fiber desktop, large PVC surface, and full mouse pad provides massive space for your gaming monitors, PC, laptop, gaming keyboard, and other gaming gear. The side panels come with easy-to-customize RGB lighting effects with 8 modes to take your gaming experience to a new level. Long-press the switch for 2 seconds to turn off the light.

