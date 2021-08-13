Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more

Xbox Game Pass continues to showcase that it’s the best value in gaming on both console and PC, as Microsoft continually expands the already massive library. Well, there’s a list of eight total games coming to Game Pass on August 31, with many other titles launching to buy. One of the most surprising, but also most welcomed. What all does Stardew Valley bring to Game Pass, and what other titles are also on the way? Let’s take a closer look.

Stardew Valley scratches your age-old Harvest Moon x Animal Crossing itch

Stardew Valley is a unique 8-bit-esque game where you’ve inherited your grandfather’s old farm plot. You only have hand-me-down tools and a few coins to start out with, but that’s plenty to begin your new life.

You’ll have to transform overgrown fields into bountiful farms, as well as raise animals, go fishing, tend crops, craft items, and more. There are over 30 residents that you can befriend and 12 of them that you can date to potentially start a family with. There are vast, mysterious caves to explore and potentially dangerous monsters to encounter, though there are valuable treasures to earn, making it all worth it in the end.

Stardew Valley is a game I’ve wanted to play for a while but never actually sat down to buy, given my love for other games already and the fact that it’s $10-$15 normally. Well, with it coming to Game Pass for both console and PC, I think it’s time that I finally start my life in Stardew Valley.

Other games launching on Game Pass this month include Sable, Hades, Surgeon Simulator 2, more

Stardew Valley isn’t the only game coming to Game Pass this month. We’ll start things out with the list of titles launching alongside Stardew Valley on August 31.

Aragami 2

Evil Genius 2

Library of Ruina

Pupperazzi

Sable

She Dreams Elsewhere

While these might not all be that well-known, you’ll find that in addition to these, Hades launches on Game Pass today. This unique game has won many awards and features multiple weapon types and different modifiers, meaning “no playthrough is going to be the same.” Alongside that, Surgeon Simulator 2 launches on September 2. This is the most “weird and wonderful iteration of Surgeon Simulator” yet, so “hold onto your organs.” There’s “more than just limb-ripping and organ-throwing” here. You’ll have to unearth the lore of this mysterious medical facility in campaign mode, have fun with others in party mode, and use creation mode to explore a plethora of levels created by other players.

9to5Toys’ take

Really, the biggest launch on Game Pass this month for me is Stardew Valley, as I’m quite excited to get to play that on August 31. However, with how expansive Game Pass has gotten so far this year, I’m excited for the fall to come so I can sit down, relax, and go through the entire library to find new games to play. Do you have Game Pass? If so, what’s your favorite game to play? So far, mine are The Long Dark and No Man’s Sky, but I’d love to hear what your favorite titles are, so sound off down below in the comments or on Twitter @pcamp96.

