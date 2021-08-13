The North Face debuts new backpacks for back to school

The North Face debuts new backpacks that were built for the long haul. Available in sizes for all ages, these backpacks will have you going back to school in style. They’re also made to carry all of your essentials and give you hands-free comfort. Better yet, The North Face offers free delivery on all orders. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from The North Face’s new backpack arrivals.

The North Face also wants you to know, “We’ve made it easy to spot our most sustainable products on our website with our “Exploration Without Compromise” badge. To earn the badge, apparel, equipment, and accessories must be made with 75% or greater recycled, regenerative and/or responsibly-sourced renewable materials by weight. If the product has a DWR finish, it must be a non-perfluorinated chemicals (non-PFC) DWR.3

Borealis Backpack

One of the most notable backpack styles that is a new arrival for the North Face is the Borealis Backpack. Available in fourteen different color options, this style can be used by anyone. This style features a 15-inch MacBook sleeve as well as a tablet holder and space for your phone. It has a 360-degree reflective design to keep you visible in low light. This backpack can be used for traveling or school, and it’s priced at $99.

Jester Backpack

Another backpack that you will love for back to school, whether you’re heading to middle school, high school, or college, is the North Face Jester option. This backpack was also designed for your comfort and health and is a “sought-after endorsement from the American Chiropractic Association.” The shoulder straps and backing are padded, and it has a flex vent suspension system. This style also comes in fourteen color options and is priced at $69.

Commuter Backpack

If you have a long ride or walk to school, the Commuter Pack was made for just that. This style has a 32-liter capacity to hold all of your gear and has a 15-inch MacBook sleeve as well. It’s available in two color options too. Better yet, a roll-top closure with a magnetic buckle makes it very convenient when needing to access your belongings. This style is priced at $159.

Finally, you will also want to check out our latest guide to the Lululemon “Feel” collection that just launched for back-to-school training.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!