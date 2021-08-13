VUDU heads into the weekend with nearly 200 movies discounted to just $5 each

VUDU’s $5 weekend deals are back and this time around we have nearly 200 movies discounts in various categories. Our favorite discount is Battleship in 4K at $4.99, which normally fetches $15. This movie follows Liam Neeson, Taylor Kitsch, Rihanna, and many other award-winning actors as they join forces in an epic battle for Earth at sea. There’s an international naval coalition that becomes the world’s last hope for survival as a hostile alien force attempts to take over our beautiful blue planet. Rated 4/5 stars. If alien movies aren’t your thing, then head below, because Microsoft has plenty of other titles on sale as well. Also, don’t forget to check out this landing page, as it holds the entire list of discounted movies this week.

More $5 movies on sale:

Don’t forget about Apple’s $5 weekend sale that went live this morning with deals on comedies, sci-fi flicks, and more. There’s quite a few fan-favorites available in this roundup, so be sure to give it a look to see if there’s anything you’d be interested in.

More on Battleship:

An international fleet of naval warships encounters an alien armada while on a Naval war games exercise and faces the biggest threat mankind has ever faced. An intense battle is fought on sea, land and air. If they lose, the world could face a major extinction event and an alien invasion. Will humans win this alien war, what are the aliens doing here, and what do they want?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!