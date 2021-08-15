Blink’s latest outdoor and indoor smart security cameras now on sale from $25

Today, we’re now tracking a series of discounts on the latest collection of Blink smart home security systems and cameras at Amazon starting from $25. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is on a 3-pack of the latest Blink Outdoor Cameras for $169.99. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year that’s only been outdone by Prime Day.

Sporting a refreshed design, the latest outdoor cameras from Blink deliver 2-year battery life on top of 1080p feeds and integration with Alexa. There’s also a fully weather-resistant form-factor to ensure you can place these just about anywhere on your property alongside two-way talk, night vision, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 62,000 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Then be sure to go check out all of the other offers that are still live in our smart home guide to start the week. You’ll find a collection of price cuts on everything from Alexa speakers to smart lamps and other gear for expanding the capabilities of your preferred voice assistant.

All-new Blink Outdoor camera features:

Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that helps you monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. With long-lasting battery life, Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries. Outdoor is built to withstand the elements to help you protect your home inside or out, come rain or shine.

