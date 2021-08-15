NVIDIA Shield TV Stick delivers Android TV at $130 following rare discount

Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $129.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at a rare discount on the streaming media player with today’s offer coming within $5 of the all-time low and marking the second-best price of the year. With Android TV at the center of the experience here, NVIDIA Shield delivers 4K HDR playback in a compact streaming stick package. Alongside Google Assistant and Chromecast integration, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of the popular streaming services. Plus, a bundled voice remote lets you easily search content and even has a built-in locator to ensure it never gets lost. Check out our hands-on review, which largely agrees with its 4.6/5 star rating from over 3,000 Amazon shoppers.

Get in the Android TV game for less by opting for the TiVo Stream 4K at $39 instead. This offering isn’t quite as capable as the lead deal in terms of performance, but will still deliver 4K HDR playback of popular streaming services alongside much of the same Google Assistant features.

Then don’t for forget that this morning we saw a collection of Amazon’s latest Echo speakers go on sale. With pieces starting at $35, you’ll be able to score the best prices since Prime Day on the flagship Echo at $80 and more.

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick features:

Watch your favorite content with this NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player. The NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor ensures fast performance, and Gigabit Ethernet and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity help minimize buffering and maximize stream quality. This NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player includes an advanced remote that lets you search for and play content using voice commands.

