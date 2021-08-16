Anker starts the week with discounted webcams, chargers, more from $16

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesmac accessoriesAnker
Shop now From $16

Today, Anker is starting off a new week by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale, discounting a selection of its iPhone and Android accessories, eufy smart home security offerings, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the new Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam for $103.99. Marking one of the first handful of discounts, today’s offer takes 20% off the usual $130 going rate in order to match the second-best price to date.

Having just been unveiled earlier in the year, the new Anker PowerConf C300 upgrades your Mac’s webcam functionality with a 1080p sensor capable of 60FPS recording. Alongside HDR and low-light correction, there’s also active noise-canceling microphones, auto-adjusting field of view, and USB-C connectivity. Over 500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look. Head below for more from $16.

Other notable Anker deals this week:

Anker PowerConf C300 features:

Look Like a Pro: Make a great first impression with clients and impress your boss with PowerConf C300’s crisp 1080p/60FPS camera with true-to-life colors. Clear Voice Pickup: Be heard loud and clear while working from home thanks to the ultra-sensitive dual microphones. Shine Bright in Low Light: When working late or calling clients in different time zones, auto low-light correction kicks in to ensure you stand out, even in poor lighting conditions.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

mac accessories Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Make your own fruit snacks: Gold Box home dehydrator sa...
Gold Box water bottle sale from under $5: Highly-rated ...
Smartphone Accessories: JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth s...
Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro returns to Ama...
Amazon just dropped the 6-qt. Instant Pot Duo Plus Mult...
HP’s 2021 model Chromebook 14 with 32GB storage m...
Amazon office and school supply sale from $10: Dry eras...
Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 10 tablet drops $50 to $...
Show More Comments

Related

Tested: Anker’s new PowerConf C300 delivers a notable webcam upgrade for Mac

Intel announces ARC high-performance GPU brand with ray tracing + more, coming Q1 2022

33% off

Make your own fruit snacks: Gold Box home dehydrator sale starts from $70 (Up to 33% off)

$70+ Learn More
Reg. $81

Sun Joe’s electric pole saw cuts through tall limbs at $64, today only (Reg. $81)

$64 Learn More
40% off

Gold Box water bottle sale from under $5: Highly-rated options for the whole family up to 40% off

From $5 Learn More
20% off

Smartphone Accessories: JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker $40 (20% off), more

$40 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods cuts up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Callaway, North Face, more

from $15 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Donut County, Journey, Florence, Flower, more

FREE+ Learn More