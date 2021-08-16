Anker starts the week with discounted webcams, chargers, more from $16

Today, Anker is starting off a new week by launching its latest Amazon storefront sale, discounting a selection of its iPhone and Android accessories, eufy smart home security offerings, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the new Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam for $103.99. Marking one of the first handful of discounts, today’s offer takes 20% off the usual $130 going rate in order to match the second-best price to date.

Having just been unveiled earlier in the year, the new Anker PowerConf C300 upgrades your Mac’s webcam functionality with a 1080p sensor capable of 60FPS recording. Alongside HDR and low-light correction, there’s also active noise-canceling microphones, auto-adjusting field of view, and USB-C connectivity. Over 500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look. Head below for more from $16.

Other notable Anker deals this week:

Anker PowerConf C300 features:

Look Like a Pro: Make a great first impression with clients and impress your boss with PowerConf C300’s crisp 1080p/60FPS camera with true-to-life colors. Clear Voice Pickup: Be heard loud and clear while working from home thanks to the ultra-sensitive dual microphones. Shine Bright in Low Light: When working late or calling clients in different time zones, auto low-light correction kicks in to ensure you stand out, even in poor lighting conditions.

