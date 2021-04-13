Today, Anker is debuting its new collection of work from home accessories headlined by the brand’s very first webcam. Expanding on all of the other workstation accessories Anker has come to be known for, its new PowerConf C300 arrives with 1080p 60FPS recording, HDR support, and USB-C connectivity. Head below for all of the details.

Anker PowerConf C300 is the brand’s first webcam

Anker has long been one of the go-to brands for charging or powering all of the gear in your Apple setup or workstation and is now looking to double down on that with a batch of new products. Packaged into the fittingly named AnkerWork lineup, there are a handful of new devices to upgrade your work from home kit.

In the past, we’ve seen quite a few desktop-oriented charging accessories, like the PowerExtend Capsule, but this time around Anker is prominently focusing on at-home meetings. Debuting as the brand’s very first webcam, the PowerConf C300 delivers a list of notable features to complete the fanfare of Anker’s entry into a new market.

Right off the bat, Anker’s PowerConf C300 Webcam sports a 1080p sensor, which should be a massive upgrade over what is built into your Mac or PC. Though supporting HD visuals isn’t all eye-catching of a feature compared to the broader USB webcam market, Anker is stepping things up with 60FPS recording alongside HDR and low-light correction.

That’s alongside active noise-canceling microphones, which Anker touts as being able to block out distracting audio like kids hollering in the background or the TV that your significant other might be watching in another room. Anker is also leveraging adjustable field of view, which automatically adapts to keep you front and center in Zoom calls or other meetings. USB-C connectivity rounds out the package.

The Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam is now available for purchase at Amazon and enters with a $129.99 price tag. While it’s not as affordable as some of the other offerings out there, Anker’s overall reputation and added features like 60FPS recording are sure to make a notable difference for many.

We’re also getting a first look at Anker’s latest smart speakerphone, which enters as the PowerConf S500. Sporting four microphones, the portable speaker packs 16-hour call time as well as USB-C and Bluetooth connectivity. That’s alongside 360-degree sound and Anker’s VoiceRadar technology to help block out unwanted background noise. This release date and pricing on this offering has yet to be formally announced but is currently slated to launch later this year.

