Apple’s AirPods Pro are now down at $180 via its official Amazon store (Reg. $249)

Amazon is now offering Apple AirPods Pro with wireless charging case for $179.99 shipped once added to your cart. Regularly $249, this is among the best prices of the year and the lowest total we can find. AirPods Pro are Apple’s most capable earbuds to date with active noise cancelling built-in alongside the expected true wireless connectivity, a workout-ready IPX4 water-resistance rating, and as much as 24 hours of battery life. You’ll also find support for Apple’s new Spatial Audio streaming as well as the latest lossless streaming features that rolled out a couple months ago. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

If the Pro model doesn’t get you excited, Amazon is still offering the AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $113.99. This is the second-best price of the year and the lowest we have tracked in the last few months.

For the latest details on what is expected from Apple’s next-generation AirPods, head over to 9to5Mac where we recently detailed what could very well be on the slate for next month’s Apple event.

Then dive into our Apple deal hub for offers on Apple Watch Series 6 at up to $100 off, this ongoing offer on Apple’s official MagSafe charger, and much more.

More on the AirPods Pro:

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

