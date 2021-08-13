Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $299 across various models (Save $100)

Update: Prices have dropped even further, taking another $20 off select styles to deliver even better discounts than we originally saw.

After seeing the official Sport Loop bands go on sale to start the week, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models. Shipping is free across the board. Starting at $299, you’re looking at a series of styles with new all-time lows attached on everything from aluminum GPS models to Cellular offerings at up to $100 off.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives as the brand’s flagship wearable, delivering all of the usual fitness tracking features alongside an integrated blood/oxygen sensor. Alongside an even brighter always-on display, you’re also looking at the inclusion of the new U1 chip and faster charging times. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8 (public beta now available), you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Or for those who would prefer to stick with the in-house Apple quality, don’t forget that you can save on official Sport Loop bands at $39 each. But for something a bit more stylish, we’re still tracking a rare discount on the official Leather Loop Band. Following its first notable price cut, you can strap this leather offering to your wrist at $90.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

