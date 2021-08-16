Cricut Maker takes your card-making and crafting to the next level at a low of $249

Amazon is offering the Cricut Maker for $249 shipped. Also available direct, Walmart, Target, and Joann. Originally retailing for $399, lately it has gone for around $329, with today’s deal undercutting the previous low by $30 to mark the new best price that we’ve tracked. If you or someone you know is a fan of crafting, the Cricut is a must-have tool in any arsenal. My wife has one and they’re honestly quite cool. You can use the Cricut Maker to cut paper, vinyl, and chipboard, but it doesn’t end there. The Maker also allows you to deboss, emboss, and even cut through metal, wood, leather, and much more thanks to its unique system. There are two tool holders, one designed for knives and the other for a pen so it can do double work at the same time. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 14,000 happy customers. Learn more about Cricut in our hands-on review of the Maker 3.

There are a few things we recommend picking up with your savings to make crafting easier, though. Namely, a few extra mats will help with larger projects, and Cricut’s official tools make weeding and preparing projects a breeze. The Cricut Maker on sale above works either plugged into your computer via USB or over Bluetooth from an iPad, iPhone, or Android device. This delivers greater flexibility for crafting and means you won’t have to use a powerful computer to handle it.

If you prefer running Cricut’s software on a computer over using an iPad or iPhone, then we have multiple options for you to choose from. Starting with Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro, you’ll find that this machine is $399 off today. However, if you’re a Windows user, Woot and Newegg have your back with RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 discounts from $1,800.

More about the Cricut Maker:

CREATE MORE: Cricut Maker gives you the freedom to make everything from paper crafts, iron ons, and vinyl decals to sewing projects, leather crafts, and balsa models

ENDLESS PROJECT POSSIBILITIES: Expandable suite of tools. With its powerful blades, pens, and scoring tool, Cricut Maker grows with you as you learn each new craft

NEW ROTARY BLADE FOR FABRICS: With its gliding, rolling action, this blade cuts through virtually any fabric quickly and accurately – without backing material

