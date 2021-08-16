Woot + Newegg have RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 desktops starting at $1,800, more from $106

Today only, Woot is offering a wide selection of MSI gaming PCs and motherboards priced as low as $106 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the AEGIS RS 10th Gen 3.8GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 for $2,149.99 in refurbished condition. The latest-generation model of this desktop retails for $2,550 and today’s deal marks one of the lowest prices that we’ve tracked on an RTX 3080 desktop. Speaking of, let’s talk about how powerful this desktop is. You’ll find an 8-core 16-thread i7 processor and RTX 3080 here, which is plenty of computer to handle any game you throw at it. Not sure if it’ll run your game? Well, I just finished benchmarking an RTX 3080 desktop for an upcoming review and I’ll tell you, it’ll run anything you throw at it, as even Forza Horizon 4 ran at 1440p ultra settings at 185FPS. Plus, you’ll also get 16GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe storage here. Ships with a 6-month warranty. Head below for more deals, and don’t forget to check out Woot’s landing page to view all of the MSI discounts available.

Also available today only as part of Newegg’s ShellShocker Deals of the Day, is the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC. Sporting a 4.1GHz u5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti, this desktop can be had for $1,799.99 shipped. That’s $300 off and is a match for the best price that we’ve tracked for a 3070 Ti desktop. In the end, this is a fantastic gaming machine if you’re on a tighter budget. The 3070 Ti is great for 1440p gaming, though you might get slightly lower frame rates when compared to the 3080 above. Regardless of which you choose, either computer here will be a fantastic upgrade from older hardware. Rated 4/5 stars.

More of an Apple fan? Well, the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro is a fantastic laptop, especially at $399 off. Not only does that mark a return to Amazon’s low price, but also, at $2,000, it’s a bit under today’s lead deal while still delivering ample performance.

More on MSI’s RTX 3080 Desktop:

  • Get reliable performance from the Intel Core i7-10700KF 3.8GHz (up to 5.1GHz) 16MB cache 8-core processor
  • 16GB DDR4 memory – For multitasking power
  • 1TB solid state drive has plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files
  • Enhanced viewing with the discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB graphics

