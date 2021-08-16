Amazon discounts its Kindle, Kindle Kids, and Kindle Paperwhite as low as $65

-
Amazon
Save now From $65

Amazon is offering its latest Kindle with Built-in Front Light for $64.99 shipped. If you have an older model Kindle or other eligible device, you can trade it in and save an additional 20% and drop the price further to $51.99. With a normal price of $90, today’s deal is the third-best that we’ve tracked all-time. Amazon’s entry-level Kindle features a 167ppi display and a four LED backlight. The e-ink display is the best way to read a book outside of physical pages, in my opinion, as it rejects reflections and glare similar to real paper for a great experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more. Also, be sure to check out our previous coverage for a more in-depth comparison of all the Kindle models available.

Amazon is also offering its Kindle Paperwhite eReader on sale for $79.99 shipped. For comparison, this normally sells for $130 and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Kindle paperwhite is now waterproof, meaning you can read in the bath, by the pool, or at the beach with ease. Plus, with built-in Bluetooth, you can now enjoy audiobooks while on-the-go. The built-in backlight will allow you to read a book day or night with ease, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We’re also tracking the Kindle Kids edition on sale for $74.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally retailing for $110, today’s discount is within $10 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. While the Paperwhite features a high-resolution 300ppi display, the Kindle Kids steps it down to the same 167ppi that today’s lead deal has. This isn’t super noticeable for most, however. With your purchase, you’ll receive 1-year of Amazon Kids+ as well as a cover, which is something that the Kindle or Paperwhite doesn’t include. Plus, the 2-year worry-free guarantee means that if your kids break this Kindle, Amazon will replace it no questions asked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

In the market for a full-on tablet? Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 10 tablet drops to $100 shipped today following a $50 discount, with more deals starting as low as $40. These prices won’t last long, so check out our previous coverage to learn how you can save.

More on the Amazon Kindle:

  • Purpose-built for reading with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.
  • Adjustable brightness lets you read comfortably—indoors and outdoors, day and night.
  • Unlike a tablet, a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Get back-to-school ready with HP’s 14-inch Chrome...
Take 50% off Emporio Armani’s Wear OS Smartwatch ...
Cricut Maker takes your card-making and crafting to the...
HyperX’s SoloCast USB mic upgrades your streaming...
A modern office awaits with this sleek desk at $125 (Ne...
Roku’s new Express 4K+ is your one-stop guide to ...
Kershaw’s ‘not too big and not too small...
Amazon’s stainless steel rotating waffle maker hi...
Show More Comments

Related

89% off

Kick off back-to-school shopping with these Kindle eBooks starting at $2 (89% off)

From $2 Learn More
Save $70

Get back-to-school ready with HP’s 14-inch Chromebook X360 at low of $280 ($70 off)

$280 Learn More
50% off

Take 50% off Emporio Armani’s Wear OS Smartwatch 3 down to $188 shipped

$188 Learn More

Cricut Maker takes your card-making and crafting to the next level at a low of $249

Learn More
Amazon low

HyperX’s SoloCast USB mic upgrades your streaming setup with second discount to $50

$50 Learn More
Reg. $170

A modern office awaits with this sleek desk at $125 (New low, Reg. $170)

$125 Learn More
20% off

Gift card deals from $12: Uber Eats, Door Dash, adidas, GameStop, more up to 20% off

$12+ Learn More
Up to $300 off

Home Depot offers up to $300 off RIDGID, Makita, and RYOBI DIY tools, today only

$429 Learn More