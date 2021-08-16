Amazon discounts its Kindle, Kindle Kids, and Kindle Paperwhite as low as $65

Amazon is offering its latest Kindle with Built-in Front Light for $64.99 shipped. If you have an older model Kindle or other eligible device, you can trade it in and save an additional 20% and drop the price further to $51.99. With a normal price of $90, today’s deal is the third-best that we’ve tracked all-time. Amazon’s entry-level Kindle features a 167ppi display and a four LED backlight. The e-ink display is the best way to read a book outside of physical pages, in my opinion, as it rejects reflections and glare similar to real paper for a great experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more. Also, be sure to check out our previous coverage for a more in-depth comparison of all the Kindle models available.

Amazon is also offering its Kindle Paperwhite eReader on sale for $79.99 shipped. For comparison, this normally sells for $130 and today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Kindle paperwhite is now waterproof, meaning you can read in the bath, by the pool, or at the beach with ease. Plus, with built-in Bluetooth, you can now enjoy audiobooks while on-the-go. The built-in backlight will allow you to read a book day or night with ease, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

We’re also tracking the Kindle Kids edition on sale for $74.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally retailing for $110, today’s discount is within $10 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. While the Paperwhite features a high-resolution 300ppi display, the Kindle Kids steps it down to the same 167ppi that today’s lead deal has. This isn’t super noticeable for most, however. With your purchase, you’ll receive 1-year of Amazon Kids+ as well as a cover, which is something that the Kindle or Paperwhite doesn’t include. Plus, the 2-year worry-free guarantee means that if your kids break this Kindle, Amazon will replace it no questions asked. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

In the market for a full-on tablet? Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 10 tablet drops to $100 shipped today following a $50 discount, with more deals starting as low as $40. These prices won’t last long, so check out our previous coverage to learn how you can save.

More on the Amazon Kindle:

Purpose-built for reading with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Adjustable brightness lets you read comfortably—indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Unlike a tablet, a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

