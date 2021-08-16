Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 10 tablet drops $50 to $100 shipped + more from just $40

Amazon is now offering a series of notable price drops on its Fire HD tablet lineup. The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet (32 GB, 2021 release) is marked down to $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest total we can find. It is also among the best prices we have ever tracked on a single 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet. Alongside the 32GB of storage capacity, this model sports 50% more RAM than the previous-generation as well as a 12-hour battery and expandable storage up to 1TB. A solid couch companion device, it sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display with more than 2 million pixels as well as access to your favorite apps like “Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more.” This hands-free Alexa device carries a 4+ star rating from over 17,000 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More Fire HD tablet deals below from $40.

More Amazon Fire Tablet deals:

Head over to our 2021 feature breakdown of the Fire HD tablet lineup to find out which model suites your needs best. But we have loads of Amazon gear on sale right now including the Echo Show smart displays up to 44% off with deals from $45 shipped as well as Echo or Echo Dot at up to 30% off and loads of Fire TV gear including Cube 4K and more starting at $20 Prime shipped.

More on the All-new Fire HD 10:

Fast and responsive – powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.

Long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).

Brighter display – Vivid 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.

Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

