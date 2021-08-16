Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 10 tablet drops $50 to $100 shipped + more from just $40

-
Amazon
33% off $40+

Amazon is now offering a series of notable price drops on its Fire HD tablet lineup. The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet (32 GB, 2021 release) is marked down to $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a solid $50 price drop and the lowest total we can find. It is also among the best prices we have ever tracked on a single 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet. Alongside the 32GB of storage capacity, this model sports 50% more RAM than the previous-generation as well as a 12-hour battery and expandable storage up to 1TB. A solid couch companion device, it sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display with more than 2 million pixels as well as access to your favorite apps like “Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more.” This hands-free Alexa device carries a 4+ star rating from over 17,000 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More Fire HD tablet deals below from $40

More Amazon Fire Tablet deals:

Head over to our 2021 feature breakdown of the Fire HD tablet lineup to find out which model suites your needs best. But we have loads of Amazon gear on sale right now including the Echo Show smart displays up to 44% off with deals from $45 shipped as well as Echo or Echo Dot at up to 30% off and loads of Fire TV gear including Cube 4K and more starting at $20 Prime shipped

More on the All-new Fire HD 10:

  • Fast and responsive – powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.
  • Long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).
  • Brighter display – Vivid 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.
  • Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon office and school supply sale from $10: Dry eras...
Apple’s AirPods Pro are now down at $180 via its ...
Amazon Echo Show smart displays up to 44% off with deal...
Blink’s latest outdoor and indoor smart security came...
NVIDIA Shield TV Stick delivers Android TV at $130 foll...
Bring home a 4th Gen. Echo or Echo Dot up to 30% off, s...
Take up to 33% off Bentgo lunch boxes for the whole fam...
Kick off back-to-school shopping with these Kindle eBoo...
Show More Comments

Related

44% off

Amazon Echo Show smart displays up to 44% off with deals from $45 shipped

From $45 Learn More
New low

Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus is both an Android tablet + Alexa display at $200 (Reg. $280)

$200 Learn More
60% off

Amazon office and school supply sale from $10: Dry erase markers, bundles, more up to 60% off

$10+ Learn More
Reg. $49

Official Apple Watch Sport Loops and Band drop to $29 (Sunflower or Cactus, Reg. $49)

$29 Learn More
Sitewide deals

Satechi launches 20% off sitewide back to school Apple accessory sale

20% off Learn More
50% off

Backcountry takes up to 50% off North Face, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, more

from $10 Learn More
Reg. $249

Apple’s AirPods Pro are now down at $180 via its official Amazon store (Reg. $249)

$180 Learn More
Save now

Blink’s latest outdoor and indoor smart security cameras now on sale from $25

From $25 Learn More