Official Apple Watch Sport Loops and Band drop to $29 (Sunflower or Cactus, Reg. $49)

-
AppleBest Buy
Reg. $49 $29

While we are still tracking some deals on a series of the latest Apple Watch bands right here, Best Buy is now offering the Apple Sport Loop for Apple Watch in Sunflower for $29 with free shipping on orders over $35 (plus free store pickup where available). It is available in the 42/44mm size as well as the 38/40mm option. This is $20 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Features include a hook-and-loop fastener “for quick and easy adjustment” as well as a double-layer nylon weave with “dense loops” that provide a soft cushioning against your skin while still preventing moisture build-up. It is designed for wrists between 130-200mm with a “soft, breathable, and lightweight” design. More deals and details below. 

Best Buy is also offering the Apple Sport Band for Apple Watch (44mm)  in Cactus for the same $29 with free shipping in orders over over $35. This deal is also a solid $20 off the list price and the lowest total we can find. Made from a high-performance fluoroelastomer, the “smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin” alongside a pin-and-tuck closure that “ensures a clean fit.” 

As we mentioned above, we are also still tracking some of the newest designs marked down 20% right here alongside some ongoing price drops on Apple Watch Series 6 with up to $100 in savings. Hit up our Apple guide for even more. 

More on the Apple Sport Loop for Apple Watch:

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple’s AirPods Pro are now down at $180 via its ...
LG’s 5.1-Ch. soundbar hits Amazon low at $330 to ...
Razer’s Kiyo Pro delivers uncompressed 1080p60 fo...
Apple $5 weekend movie sale discounts comedies, sci-fi ...
Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $299 across variou...
Now’s the chance to try out MagSafe with Apple’...
Score this highly-rated Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Ba...
Apple’s new 11-inch white Magic Keyboard on sale for ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $100

Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $299 across various models (Save $100)

From $299 Learn More
Save 20%

Apple Watch Sport Loop bands in several styles fall to 2021 lows at $39 (Save 20%)

$39 Learn More
Save 30%

Score this highly-rated Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Band for just $5.50

$5.50 Learn More
$110 value

Score a $10 Target credit with $100 Apple Gift Card purchases today

$100 Learn More
Track progress

This popular Apple Health-ready smart scale is within pennies of its all-time low, now $17

$17 Learn More
33% off

Amazon’s all-new Fire HD 10 tablet drops $50 to $100 shipped + more from just $40

$40+ Learn More
Sitewide deals

Satechi launches 20% off sitewide back to school Apple accessory sale

20% off Learn More
50% off

Backcountry takes up to 50% off North Face, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, more

from $10 Learn More