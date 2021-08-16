Official Apple Watch Sport Loops and Band drop to $29 (Sunflower or Cactus, Reg. $49)

While we are still tracking some deals on a series of the latest Apple Watch bands right here, Best Buy is now offering the Apple Sport Loop for Apple Watch in Sunflower for $29 with free shipping on orders over $35 (plus free store pickup where available). It is available in the 42/44mm size as well as the 38/40mm option. This is $20 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Features include a hook-and-loop fastener “for quick and easy adjustment” as well as a double-layer nylon weave with “dense loops” that provide a soft cushioning against your skin while still preventing moisture build-up. It is designed for wrists between 130-200mm with a “soft, breathable, and lightweight” design. More deals and details below.

Best Buy is also offering the Apple Sport Band for Apple Watch (44mm) in Cactus for the same $29 with free shipping in orders over over $35. This deal is also a solid $20 off the list price and the lowest total we can find. Made from a high-performance fluoroelastomer, the “smooth, dense material drapes elegantly across your wrist and feels comfortable next to your skin” alongside a pin-and-tuck closure that “ensures a clean fit.”

As we mentioned above, we are also still tracking some of the newest designs marked down 20% right here alongside some ongoing price drops on Apple Watch Series 6 with up to $100 in savings. Hit up our Apple guide for even more.

More on the Apple Sport Loop for Apple Watch:

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment. The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape. On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!