All-new STM dux Tech Backpack surfaces with Mil-Spec protection, water-resistant shell, more

Less than a couple months ago, STM unleashed a few standout MagSafe-compatible accessories that caught our attention. Today, the new STM dux Tech Backpack has surfaced, and it also sports several notable features that could turn some heads. Not only does it have enough room for 17-inch laptops, but you can also stow a tablet and much more. Given just how valuable the contents inside this bag could end up being, STM has padded it all the way around to create what it calls a FoamFortress. The design delivers Mil-Spec protection with multi-direction access through both top and side pockets. Continue reading to learn more.

STM dux Tech Backpack safely hauls it all

A large bag can often be filled with a lot of gear. Thankfully, the new STM dux Tech Backpack bundles traditional storage compartments with an abundance of pockets throughout. On the left or right, you’ll also find water bottle storage, but there’s also a discrete security pocket, key clip, and cable keeper.

Laptop storage in the STM dux Tech Backpack has what the company refers to as a SlingTech section that “suspends devices up and away from the impact zone.” This serves as yet another layer of protection for your beloved computer, tablet, and more.

Carrying STM dux should be pleasant, with ergonomic dual-foam shoulder straps and a molded EVA foam panel along the back. An integrated smartphone holder is also built into the straps, freeing up your hands and pockets as you head from one place to the next.

Pricing and availability

The new STM dux Tech Backpack is available for pre-order in four colorways: Black, Grey, Blue, and Black Camo. Pre-order pricing is set at $199, and all styles are slated to start shipping on August 25. With several bags in the STM portfolio, this offering could very well be the priciest one to date.

9to5Toys’ Take

Without question, the high price point will be one of the most difficult parts of STM dux Tech Backpack to stomach. The fact that it can fit a majority of laptops with up to 17-inch screen sizes already makes it a bit of a minority in the space. Top that off with Mil-Spec protection, a smartphone holder that’s built into the strap, in addition to several innovative pockets throughout, and it’s pretty clear that this offering could end up being an ideal fit for those that deem the higher cost to be worth every penny.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!