Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro models now starting from $1,100 at Amazon ($199 off)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,099.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Regularly $1,299, today’s deal is $199 off, matching our previous mention, and is the best price we can find. Best Buy is charging $1,250 right now for this model. You’ll also find the 512GB SSD model at $1299.99 shipped, down from $1,499. There might be new MacBooks on the way in a few months time, but you likely won’t be finding one at this price for a while. The latest MacBook Pro from Apple brings its M1 chip to the mix with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The 13-inch Retina display is joined by up to 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Wi-Fi 6. Apple’s TouchBar is included here alongside its most recent Magic Keyboard iteration. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great way to put your saving to work here is by considering something like Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. It significantly expands your I/O potential with HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery wrapped up since of an aluminum housing that carries solid 4+ star ratings on Amazon.

Then head over to our Apple guide for even more notable discounts including an ongoing price drop on AirPods Pro down at $180 shipped on Amazon. You’ll also find official Apple Watch bands on sale as well as the brand’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro returning to the Amazon low at $399 off.

More on the Apple M1 MacBook Pro:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac

8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever

8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

