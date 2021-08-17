Feel the power of ASUS’ ROG Keris wireless gaming mouse at low of $69 (Reg. $85)

Amazon is offering ASUS’ ROG Keris Wireless Gaming Mouse for $69.14 shipped. Originally selling for $100, but recently closer to $85, today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Powered by ASUS’ 16K DPI optical sensor, the Keris gaming mouse is ready for the long haul with a gold-plated micro switch that’s set to handle upwards of 70-million clicks. It connects via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, with up to 78-hours of continuous gameplay per charge, or 56 hours with the RGB backlighting switched on, and seven programmable buttons onboard. Currently rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for more options.

Focused on keeping things budget-friendly? Razer’s Basilisk X gaming mouse sports a similar wireless design with a 16K optical sensor and six programmable buttons for only $41. And not only does it look sleek, but it’s ready to outlast the competition with an impressive 450 hours of battery life. Over 13,000 gamers found it to be a worthwhile investment, leaving it with an average of 4.6/5 stars.

For a complete overhaul, however, Amazon’s gaming desk could be just the thing to elevate your setup down to $75. With plenty of extra storage for your headphones, drinks, speakers, and monitor, this all-in-one gaming desk makes a rock-solid base for any battlestation at 25% off.

ASUS ROG Keris wireless mosue features:

Lightweight FPS wireless gaming mouse with tri-mode connectivity (wired / 2.4 GHz / Bluetooth), specially tuned ROG 16,000 dpi sensor, exclusive push-fit switch sockets, PBT polymer L/R keys, swappable side buttons, ROG Omni Mouse Feet, ROG paracord and Aura Sync RGB lighting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!