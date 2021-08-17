Amazon’s official gaming desk hits second-best price yet at $75 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Gaming Desk for $75.23 shipped. Don’t let the current list price fool you, just yesterday this unit was selling for just over $100. This is an amount it has routinely been sold for over the last couple of months and prior to that it was listed at $120. Using $100 for comparison, today’s deal shaves 25% off and newly marks the second-best price yet. If you like to game at your desk, this upgrade could have your name written all over it. Not only does it feature a built-in cup holder, but also dedicated compartments for controllers, headphones, and the list goes on. Once set up it will span 51 by 23.4 by 35.8 inches. The integrated monitor stand is ready to uphold a 32-inch display. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If something more basic will do the trick, consider Furinno’s A-Frame Desk at under $39. It wields a simplistic design, allowing to blend well in almost any space. Measurements span 31.6 by 35.5 by 17.9 inches, making this a great solution for compact rooms. Over 9,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.1/5 star rating.

Some other potential upgrades also on sale include the WD_BLACK 500GB SN750 NVMe M.2 SSD at $55, this sleek aluminum laptop stand at $11 Prime shipped, and a Microsoft Bluetooth mouse/keyboard combo for $36. And if you need an expansive bag to carry a gaming laptop, be sure to check out yesterday’s coverage of the STM dux Tech Backpack.

Amazon Basics Gaming Desk features:

  • Computer desk designed for avid computer gamer and online multi-player fans
  • Equipped with multiple storage holder compartments for controllers, headphones, speakers and drink cup
  • Overall dimensions: 51.0″W x 23.43″D x 35.8″H (table top 40″W); Supports up to 100 total lbs
  • Top shelf dimensions: 21.97″ L x 6.97″ W; Supports up to 30 lbs

