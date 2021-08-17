iClever multi-device iPad keyboard returns to all-time low of $16.50 (45% off), more from $10

Thousandshores Inc (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $16.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code KTNVJX85 at checkout. Doing so will drop the price by 45% and match our previous mention for the all-time low. Perfect for writing or getting some work done away from the office, this wireless keyboard can pair with up to three Bluetooth 5.1-enabled devices at once, switching between them with just the push of a button. It features near-universal compatibility for Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and more. A 90-day battery life, ergonomic form-factor, and comfy scissor-spring switches round out the notable features. Rated 4.3/5 stars. See more options below.

But if you’re typically using a single device at a time, this OMOTON keyboard is only $9.99 when you apply the on-page 50% off code Y3H8X8TM, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Sporting a similar lightweight design, this Bluetooth keyboard is ready to leverage all of your Apple handsets to their fullest potential, running on two AAA batteries. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 6,000 customers.

Looking for more Apple-adjacent deals? Our Mac accessories guide is popping with new discounts today, like these Anker charging goodies up to 46% off. Whether you’re in the market for a new high-speed USB-C charger or a dependable power strip, Anker has got you covered with prices starting at just $14.

iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard features:

Realize quick and smooth switch between 3 devices by pressing a single button.

The advanced scissor switch quiet keys design, Ergonomic design. It can reduce noise, let you enjoy comfortable and smooth typing.

Engineered with a rechargeable battery that be used for 3 months on just a 2 hr charge. The wireless keyboard goes to sleep after 10 minutes of inactivity to save battery life, allowing it to last even longer.

