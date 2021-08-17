Anker Nebula projectors, power strips, more fall up to 46% at lows from $14

-
Amazonmac accessoriesAnker
46% off From $14

AnkerDirect (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its popular 6-in-1 Power Strip for $13.99 Prime shipped when you apply code ANKERA1399 at checkout. Recently fetching as much as $26, that code slashes off up to 46% and marks a new all-time low. This space-saving 18W power strip is packed with three traditional outlets as well as three USB outputs. And while the strip itself is rather compact, you’ll still find plenty of space between each AC outlet so you’ve got room to charge any six devices at once. That’s alongside a five-foot cable for extra reach at home or on-the-go. Over 5,500 customers have left it with a glowing 4.8/5 star rating. We’re tracking a slew of other Anker deals below, so hit the jump and be sure to clip the on-page coupon where applicable.

Other notable Anker deals:

Looking for even more must-have Mac and office accessories? Take a look at this highly-rated 12-in-1 USB-C hub for only $30. For just one of your MacBook’s USB-C ports, you’ll garner an 87W charging passthrough, twin HDMI ports, four USB-A inputs, VGA, Ethernet, and more. And to get even more leverage out of your Mac set up, our dedicated accessories guide is always a good place to check.

Anker’s 6-in-1 power strip features:

  • Big Expansion: The power strip’s 3 AC outlets and 3 USB charging ports (18W total max output) provide power and charging for up to 6 devices from a single wall outlet.
  • PowerIQ: Delivers an optimized charge to USB devices using Anker’s world-renowned charging technology.
  • Superior Safety: Advanced overload protection combines with a fire-resistant casing and a safety switch to keep you and your devices completely safe. TUV tested and certified.
  • Room for All: 40% extra space between each AC outlet on the power strip provides room for larger plugs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Anker

About the Author

Scrumptiousness awaits: Dash’s Delish stand mixer...
This heavy-duty wax-infused canvas work apron just hit ...
Amazon’s new Percussion Massage Gun hits all-time...
This 12-in-1 USB-C hub adds loads of I/O to your office...
Add Blue’s Yeti Nano USB Condenser Mic to your st...
Logitech BRIO 4K USB webcam nears all-time low at $150 ...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pads fall a...
Amazon’s $50 Echo Auto smart vehicle hub with Ale...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 73%

Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables $4 (Save 73%), more

From $4 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR USB-C to Lightning Cable $9.50 (Save 40%), more

From $5 Learn More

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

20% off

Smartphone Accessories: JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker $40 (20% off), more

$40 Learn More
50% off

Scrumptiousness awaits: Dash’s Delish stand mixer sees new low of $40.50 (50% off)

$40.50 Learn More

WD Black D30 review: Quick and stylish storage for console or PC [Video]

52% off

These budget-friendly Jabra headphones and more are up to 52% off from $19.50

From $19.50 Learn More
50% off

This heavy-duty wax-infused canvas work apron just hit $15 Prime shipped (50% off)

$15 Learn More