Logitech BRIO 4K USB webcam nears all-time low at $150 shipped (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the Logitech BRIO 4K Ultra HD Webcam for $150.39 shipped. With a $200 list price, today’s deal comes within $6 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Logitech’s BRIO 4K webcam is the perfect video upgrade to any office setup. Whether you’re a Twitch streamer or just want a better look for your Zoom calls, the BRIO 4K delivers HDR quality to your computer. There’s even a built-in ring light that automatically adjusts its brightness depending on your ambient environment to have a well-lit image. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? The Logitech C920x is a great alternative. It ditches the 4K HDR sensor for a 1080p alternative, but is still great for delivering a higher-end video calling experience to your setup. Plus, at just $70, it comes in at $90 below today’s deal, saving you over 50% from the BRIO 4K above.

If you need on-the-go video conferencing capabilities, Apple’s high-end 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 is now $100 off. Also, don’t forget that M1 MacBook Pro models are now starting from $1,100 at Amazon. Both of these machines would be a fantastic option for on-the-go work, and you’ll find built-in webcams on each, meaning you won’t have to worry about plugging in a USB cable to take a video call.

Start your own podcast with this Logitech 4K Pro webcam, and let RightLight 3 and HDR technology show off your best angle. Automatic login and facial recognition get your webcam up and running from the moment you turn your computer on, and this Logitech 4K Pro webcam has 5x digital zoom for tight video shots.

