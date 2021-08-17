Timbuk2 x ASTRO Gaming collaboration takes your gear to the next level

Timbuk2 has dropped a new collaboration with ASTRO Gaming designed specifically for gamers. The new collection features two different bags: the BP35 Gaming Backpack designed for traveling and the CS03 Crossbody Sling, which can easily hold a Nintendo Switch and is perfect for on the go. The crossbody bag goes for $80, and the backpack can be found for $200. Timbuk2 also offers free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Be sure to find out all of the cool details about these exclusive pieces from the Timbuk2 x ASTRO collection below.

“Born in the innovative city of San Francisco, Timbuk2 and ASTRO Gaming are intimately familiar with the highs and lows of startup life. We’re even connected at a foundational level – one of ASTRO’s co-founders is a former Timbuk2 team member,” said Aron Drayer, Vice President of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming. “Both companies share product philosophies that have resulted in the creation of unique, functional products that stand the test of time. Timbuk2’s premium gear is trusted for its legendary quality and bespoke design. ASTRO Gaming develops premium equipment to enhance the gaming experience.”

Timbuk2 x ASTRO Gaming BP35 Backpack

One of the most notable items in this collection is the “BP35” Backpack. This backpack is loaded with features including an array of pockets, 35-liters of capacity, and two 16-inch padded laptop sleeves. The pockets are also designed to protect your gaming equipment and have a place for headphones, controllers, cords, and more. The fully waterproof exterior allows you to travel stress-free, and the all-black design is versatile and can be used by anyone. This is a perfect backpack for a gamer, traveler, and nice for back to school as well.

CS03 Crossbody Sling

When traveling with your gaming devices, the Crossbody “CSO3” Sling is a must-have. The entire bag, including the hardware, is waterproof, and the adjustable, padded strap was made to provide comfort. One of the coolest features of this bag is that it can store up to 14 individual game cartridges or SD cards. It can easily fit your Nintendo Switch or same-size gaming device in a padded sleeve, and it also has a specific place for your phone as well. This is also a great option for night commuting because it has reflective strips to help keep you visible in low light.

