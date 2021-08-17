Wyze ANC headphones have Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant built-in at $58 (Reg. $80)

The official Wyze Amazon storefront is offering its Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $57.78 shipped. Normally $80, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Wyze Headphones deliver up to 40dB quick on/off hybrid active noise cancellation, meaning that you can easily reduce outside noise to a “whisper”, allowing you to easily stay focused while working. The 20mm memory foam and elongated ear cups allow you to ear these headphones for hours without worrying about fatigue. You’ll also find Alexa built-in, but it also works with Siri, Google Assistant, and Bixby. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Check out our announcement coverage for more, and be sure to head below for more.

Save some cash when you pick up the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds which go for $45 at Amazon. While there’s no active noise cancelling, this is a great alternative if you’re on a tighter budget. Just know that you also won’t find AKG-tuned speakers here.

Don’t forget that Apple’s ANC AirPods Pro are currently down to $180 at Amazon. That’s a massive $69 discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. These in-ear earbuds pair with your iPhone instantly and pack up to 24 hours of battery life to last all day long before it’s time to plug back in.

More on Wyze ANC Headphones:

Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation: 40dB Quick On/Off Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Equipped with four noise-cancelling microphones and an ultra-fast processor, outside noise is reduced to a whisper so you can stay focused while the world buzzes around you.

Fatigue-Free Fit: 20mm memory foam & elongated earcups. Responsive memory foam and elongated earcups delicately embrace the ear for a superior fit keeping music where it belongs: between your ears and the headphones.

Voice-Isolating Microphones: Dedicated microphones isolate your voice on calls making it easier for you to be heard in a room full of chatter.

