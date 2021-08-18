Nomad’s collection of PU iPad cases and folios now 50% off with our exclusive code

Nomad is teaming up with 9to5Toys to offer an exclusive discount on its lineup of PU iPad and Mac cases. Through the end of the week, you can apply code 9TO550 at checkout on any of the offerings on this landing page in order to take 50% off. Shipping varies per order and prices start at $35. Our top pick out of the batch is the Rugged Folio 12.9-inch iPad Pro case at $49.98. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at one of the first overall discounts with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $50 off.

Comprised of a PU leather material like all of the other discounts, this Rugged Folio covers the latest M1 iPad Pro with a protective case on the back alongside cover on the front. It sports sleep and wake functionality on top of the added protection, as well as a folding design that lets it double as a stand. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage here.

Nomad Rugged Folio features:

Rugged Folio is compatible with iPad Pro’s smart wake and sleep functionality, automatically waking when opened and sleeping when closed. A subtle design detail that makes Rugged Folio feel magical. There are 52 strategically placed rare-earth neodymium magnets throughout Rugged Folio. With these powerful, yet compact magnets, the entire folio cover is able to securely attach to both the front and back of the case, fold into kickstand mode, and effortlessly awaken or put iPad Pro to sleep.

