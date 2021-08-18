Apple’s official Lightning to USB Adapter falls to Amazon low at $17.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $29)

-
AmazonApple
New low $17.50

Amazon is offering the official Apple Lightning to USB Adapter for $17.52 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal saves around $12 from its normal going rate of $29 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re needing to connect a digital camera to your iPhone or iPad to transfer photos or videos, this is the tool to use. It allows you to hook up a USB cable to your iPhone for various items in addition to cameras, including keyboards, USB microphones, and more.

If you’re rocking Apple’s latest iPad Air, iPad Pro, or any of the company’s MacBooks, then you need USB-C adapters over Lightning cables. Well, nonda has you covered with a 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A dongles which allow you to plug in things like cameras, mice, USB microphones, and more to your device with ease. The combo only costs $8 right now on Amazon, making this not only more budget-focused, but a versatile addition to your on-the-go working setup.

Be sure to swing by our Apple guide for all of the discounts from the company. There, you’ll find sales like certified refurbished iPhone 12 Pro/mini and 11 series handsets from $480, 1TB 11-inch M1 iPad Pros $100 off, and much more.

More on the Apple Lightning to USB Adapter:

With the Lightning to USB Camera Adapter, it’s easy to download photos and videos from your digital camera to your iPad or iPhone with Lightning support so you can view them on the gorgeous Retina display and share them with family and friends. After you connect the Lightning to USB Camera Adapter, your iPad or iPhone automatically opens the Photos app, which lets you choose which photos and videos to import, then organizes them into albums. When you sync iPad or iPhone to your PC or Mac, the photos and videos on your iPad or iPhone are added to your computer’s photo library.

