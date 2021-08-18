Old Navy takes 30% off your purchase with deals from $12: Jeans, t-shirts, more

Old Navy is currently offering 30% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout and items included are noted at the bottom of each sale piece. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Built-In Flex Modern Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to $25 and originally sold for $40. These on-trend jogger pants are available in several color options and can be worn with t-shirts, sweatshirts, and much more. The stretch infused, lightweight material was designed for comfort and they’re sweat-wicking. With over 475 reviews from Old Navy customers, they’re rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the latest Nike Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off hundreds of styles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!