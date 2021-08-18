Old Navy takes 30% off your purchase with deals from $12: Jeans, t-shirts, more

Old Navy is currently offering 30% off your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout and items included are noted at the bottom of each sale piece. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Built-In Flex Modern Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to $25 and originally sold for $40. These on-trend jogger pants are available in several color options and can be worn with t-shirts, sweatshirts, and much more. The stretch infused, lightweight material was designed for comfort and they’re sweat-wicking. With over 475 reviews from Old Navy customers, they’re rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Old Navy or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Straight Built-In Flex Ripped Jeans $28 (Orig. $40)
- Built-In Flex Modern Jogger Pants $25 (Orig. $40)
- Soft-Washed V-Neck Tee 3-Pack $17 (Orig. $24)
- Breathe ON Textured Henley Tee $14 (Orig. $23)
- Water-Resistant Bomber Jacket $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sky Hi Straight Button-Fly Ripped Jeans $35 (Orig. $50)
- Slub-Knit Embroidered-Sleeve Tee $12 (Orig. $20)
- Vintage Specially Dyed Crew-Neck Sweatshirt $21 (Orig. $30)
- Faux-Leather Sneakers $21 (Orig. $30)
- PowerSoft Side-Pocket 7/8-Length Run Leggings $21 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, you will want to check out the latest Nike Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off hundreds of styles.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!