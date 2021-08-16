Nike takes extra 20% off hundreds of styles from $15: FlyKnit, Dri-FIT, more

For a limited time only, Nike takes extra 20% off hundreds of styles for the entire family when you apply promo code LETS20 at checkout. Head back to school in style with deals on running shoes, casual sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. NikePlus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the React Miller 2 Road Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $76 and originally sold for $130. These shoes are lightweight, flexible, and great for everyday wear as well as workouts alike. It also has reflective details to help keep you visible in low light and this style has superior traction to help grip the road during your runs. These supportive shoes also feature a midfoot that tightens around your foot when you lace up, providing a secure feel. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

