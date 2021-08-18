Wyze Smart Scale with Apple Health drops to $28 alongside its fitness band at $25.50

The official Wyze Amazon storefront is now offering its HealthKit Smart Scale for $27.99 shipped. Typically fetching $34, you’re looking at one of the best prices of the year with today’s offer saving you 18% while beating the previous discount by $1. Wyze Smart Scale supplements your existing fitness regimen with the ability to monitor 12 different metrics ranging from weight to body mass, heart rate, and much more. It helps deliver a more comprehensive look at your overall health for keeping tabs on getting in shape and pairs with Apple Health, Google Fit, and other services. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Then head below for more.

Also on sale today, the official Wyze Amazon storefront currently offers its Wyze Band Activity Tracker for $25.49. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year that comes within a penny of the low. Wyze Band arrives to take on Fitbit and all of the other higher-end fitness trackers on the market with an extremely affordable price tag. Featuring an AMOLED display, this fitness tracker delivers heart rate monitoring alongside the ability to track everything from runs and other workouts. There’s also onboard Alexa control as well as 10-day battery life to complete the package. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 6,800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Then make sure you go get all of the details on these Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 pre-order discounts. With up to $60 in savings depending on which package you go with, there’s added chargers and gift cards to lock-in alongside your purchase of the brand’s latest wearables starting at $250.

Wyze Smart Scale features:

Health is measured by more than just weight. Wyze Scale also measures body fat, lean body mass, and even your heart rate. With 12 metrics tracked, you get a full picture of your health. Wyze Scale shows you weight and body fat percentage on a crisp LED display, but inside the Wyze app, you can get an even better picture. See your weight and body composition trends over time. Track your progress. See yourself succeed.

