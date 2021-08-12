Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 pre-order bundles go live with $60 in savings from $250

-
AmazonFitness TrackerSamsung
Pre-order Save $60

After being officially announced yesterday, we’re seeing one of the first pre-order discounts go live on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Starting at $249.99 shipped at Amazon, right now you can bundle the 40mm smartwatch with Samsung’s official Duo Wireless Charging Stand. That scores you the $60 accessory at no extra cash, marking the best incentive yet to lock-in your order on the brand’s latest wearable which will be launching on August 27. For comparison, it also undercuts Samsung’s official discount, which is bundling a $25 credit with its new release. You can also score the same offer on the 44mm model, which is down to $279.99 from the usual $340 value.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow. Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioAcive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Dive into our full release coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Today’s pre-order promotion is also carrying over to the Classic edition of Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4, as well. Picking up the 42mm version with the Duo Charger will run you $349.99, down from its $410 value. On the other hand, the larger 46mm edition bundle steps the price up to $379.99 with much of the same $60 in savings tow.

Rocking all of the same features as the lead deal, the differences on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come down to appearances, as you’ll find a more premium and stylish stainless steel case. Otherwise, it’ll monitor workouts and your overall health just the same.

Update 8/12 @ 7:19 AM: Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in both sizes from $249.99 shipped with a bonus $50 gift card included with your purchase. This makes it a $300 value overall, and you’ll find this is among the best value we’ve tracked delivering an actual cash value discount that you can spend on other gear down the road.

Then once you’ve sorted out the pre-order situation for whichever Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model you fancy, don’t forget that we’re tracking some discounts on the brand’s official chargers. With various power banks, Qi pads, and more on sale, pricing starts at $30 to elevate your existing setup or prepare for any of the other new devices Samsung just announced.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Monoprice’s Select Mini V2 3D Printer is ready to...
Upgrade your battlestation with up to $142 off LG gamin...
Eldritch Horror, Fairy Tale Inn, Trouble, many other bo...
Today’s best game deals: Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39,...
elago’s MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand sees first...
Amazon Sun Joe sale knocks up to 30% off: Pressure wash...
TP-Link Gold Box from $11: Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems, smart ...
This highly-rated dish rack is the ideal space-saver at...
Show More Comments

Related

From $300

Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 sees $100 Amazon discount for first time, more

$100 off Learn More
25% off

Etekcity Apple Health and Google Fit-ready Smart Scale now $20 Prime shipped (25% off)

$20 Learn More
First deal

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Book Go sees first discount to $320

$320 Learn More
Save 60%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 30W USB-C Charger $15 (Save 40%), more

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $200

Monoprice’s Select Mini V2 3D Printer is ready to print out of the box at 2021 low of $160

$160 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: PushFit Pro, Battle Chasers, Icewind Dale, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Crocs takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Clogs, sneakers, sandals, more

from $14 Learn More
Save $142

Upgrade your battlestation with up to $142 off LG gaming monitors from $297

From $197 Learn More