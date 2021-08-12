Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 pre-order bundles go live with $60 in savings from $250

After being officially announced yesterday, we’re seeing one of the first pre-order discounts go live on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Starting at $249.99 shipped at Amazon, right now you can bundle the 40mm smartwatch with Samsung’s official Duo Wireless Charging Stand. That scores you the $60 accessory at no extra cash, marking the best incentive yet to lock-in your order on the brand’s latest wearable which will be launching on August 27. For comparison, it also undercuts Samsung’s official discount, which is bundling a $25 credit with its new release. You can also score the same offer on the 44mm model, which is down to $279.99 from the usual $340 value.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow. Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioAcive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Dive into our full release coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Today’s pre-order promotion is also carrying over to the Classic edition of Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4, as well. Picking up the 42mm version with the Duo Charger will run you $349.99, down from its $410 value. On the other hand, the larger 46mm edition bundle steps the price up to $379.99 with much of the same $60 in savings tow.

Rocking all of the same features as the lead deal, the differences on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come down to appearances, as you’ll find a more premium and stylish stainless steel case. Otherwise, it’ll monitor workouts and your overall health just the same.

Update 8/12 @ 7:19 AM: Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in both sizes from $249.99 shipped with a bonus $50 gift card included with your purchase. This makes it a $300 value overall, and you’ll find this is among the best value we’ve tracked delivering an actual cash value discount that you can spend on other gear down the road.

Then once you’ve sorted out the pre-order situation for whichever Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model you fancy, don’t forget that we’re tracking some discounts on the brand’s official chargers. With various power banks, Qi pads, and more on sale, pricing starts at $30 to elevate your existing setup or prepare for any of the other new devices Samsung just announced.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 bundles:

Better insights to reach your fitness goals get more out of every mile thanks to built-in pace coaching on the Galaxy Watch ; Its advanced sensors keep your pace to help you better achieve your run goals One charger, two devices. Simultaneously power up your favorite pair of devices to enjoy together — whether that’s your phone and Galaxy Watch or your Galaxy Watch and earbuds. At night, simply place to charge and you’ll be set for the next day.

