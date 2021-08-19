Belkin’s Wi-Fi 6 Router touts OpenWRT support and is now down to $80 (Save 20%)

Belkin is currently offering its AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $79.99 shipped when code BTS20 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at one of the first discounts to date alongside a new all-time low. Rocking support for 3.2Gb/s speeds, this Belkin router arrives with 802.11ax coverage for blanketing your setup in 2,000-square feet of wireless connectivity. Standing out from other routers on the market, Wi-Fi 6 or otherwise, this offering from Belkin supports the open-source OpenWRT software for taking control of your network. It offers a much more customizable approach to your setup with increased network throughput, support for higher data rates, and enhanced security features. There’s also four Gigabit Ethernet ports to round out your network upgrade. Over 180 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the OpenWRT support and by extension, all of the more prosumer features, aren’t quite doing much for you, opting for TP-Link’s AX1500 router will let you enjoy much of the same Wi-Fi 6 perks for less. Clocking in at $70, this offering supports up to 1.5Gb/s speeds alongside similar coverage. Just don’t expect to be able to customize the experience like the lead deal.

Though continuing with the trend of the lead deal, you may want an equally-customizable system that offers better coverage and speeds than the the Belkin router. We recently took a hands-on look at the UniFi Dream Machine Pro in the latest addition to our ongoing UniFi Diary series, which will likely fit the bill for upgrading your home network with a capable centerpiece. You can read up on the pros of the router, what it was like to upgrade, and some final thoughts right here.

Belkin AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Our AX3200 WiFi 6 router delivers fast wireless speeds to more than 25 devices on your home network. Smooth and stable signals keep the whole family happy—everyone can stream, game, and socialize online with plenty of bandwidth that covers up to 2,000 sq. ft. It’s a perfect choice for online learning and working from home, and its sleek, modern design fits unobtrusively into any room in the house. Browser-based setup and management mean it’s easy to get started and simple to manage your settings. You build the WiFi that works for you with parental controls and a guest network to share internet, not personal data, with friends and family.

