Elevate your iPad with this sturdy aluminum stand for just $10 Prime shipped (50% off)

Sunlord (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Foldable Tablet Stand for $9.99 Prime shipped. Normally going for $20, you can apply code BMJLLEL9 at checkout to slash 50% off and mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This heavy-duty tablet stand is constructed from aluminum and features a sturdy base which is perfect for digital art, enjoying content, and more. It can fit devices up to 13.3-inches, so it’ll fit just about any tablet, eBook reader, or even a Nintendo Switch. Plus, the whole thing folds up for convenient carry. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars. See more options below.

If a slightly smaller build works for you, Nulaxy’s popular A5 tablet stand is only $8 right now. The A5 also brings a sturdy aluminum construction and foldable design to the table, just with a smaller form-factor which might be better for handsets than large drawing tablets or iPads. Over 2,000 customers found it to be a good fit, leaving it an average of 4.8/5 stars.

Complete your new portable setup with either of these popular Bluetooth keyboards starting from just $10. Each of these would make a fine partner to your tablet stand, and with iClever’s aluminum model, you can enjoy multi-device pairing, a 90-day battery life, and a sturdy, ergonomic design all up to 45% off. Then, head over to our Mac accessories guide for more ways to upgrade.

ALASHI Tablet Stand features:

Put your tablets on the desk with the ALASHI tablet stand, which made of sturdy aluminum material that ensures stable support. The two vertical axis points allow your tablet to be placed at almost any angle for working or entertaining at the desk. You can place your tablet horizontally to watch videos, or vertically to read textbooks. Ideal for home or office use, the tablet stand provides convenience for various sizes of tablets （7-13.3 inches）

