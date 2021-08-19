Enso Rings x Star Wars collaboration features 6 new styles with your favorite characters

If you’re a fan of Star Wars and/or silicone rings, you will want to check out this new collection. Star Wars has collaborated with Enso Rings for six new rubber styles. The rings feature six different popular Star Wars characters and an array of fun color options. They’re shiny, rubberized rings that are great for working out and much more. Each one is priced at $45. Can’t decide and want them all? You can purchase the Collector’s Box that comes with all six exclusive rings for $200. Enso Rings also offers free delivery on orders of $60 or more. Head below the jump to find more details about this collaboration.

Star Wars x Enso Rings

If you’re not familiar with silicone rings, these rings feature a unique, flexible design was designed to promote comfort even with swelling fingers and hands. They have a breathable ventilation system to help keep your fingers dry, and you can choose from an array of size options as well. Plus, each style is made in the USA. They’re also safe with an anti-ring avulsion technology that allows the ring to break away and protect your finger.

The first ring in the collection is the Mandalorian Silicone Ring. With the motto “Stronger Together,” this all gray ring will pair with any look seamlessly. However, if you’re looking for a black ring or a fan of Darth Vader, you will love this silicone option. Enso Rings says you can “channel your inner dark side with a ring featuring the notorious Jedi turned Sith Lord.”

If you’re a fan of Grogu, known to many as “The Child, there is an adorable green ring with the face sketched into the side. The green coloring is an attention grabber and will sure to be a conversation starter as well. There is also a classic “R2D2” ring in a bold blue coloring, as well as a “Storm Trooper” ring in a silver hue.

The last ring in the collection is the “C-3PO” design that features a metallic gold coloring. Anyone can wear the entire collection, and there is a lifetime guarantee as well.

