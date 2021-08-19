Enso Rings x Star Wars collaboration features 6 new styles with your favorite characters

-
FashionNews

If you’re a fan of Star Wars and/or silicone rings, you will want to check out this new collection. Star Wars has collaborated with Enso Rings for six new rubber styles. The rings feature six different popular Star Wars characters and an array of fun color options. They’re shiny, rubberized rings that are great for working out and much more. Each one is priced at $45. Can’t decide and want them all? You can purchase the Collector’s Box that comes with all six exclusive rings for $200. Enso Rings also offers free delivery on orders of $60 or more. Head below the jump to find more details about this collaboration.

Star Wars x Enso Rings

If you’re not familiar with silicone rings, these rings feature a unique, flexible design was designed to promote comfort even with swelling fingers and hands. They have a breathable ventilation system to help keep your fingers dry, and you can choose from an array of size options as well. Plus, each style is made in the USA. They’re also safe with an anti-ring avulsion technology that allows the ring to break away and protect your finger.

The first ring in the collection is the Mandalorian Silicone Ring. With the motto “Stronger Together,” this all gray ring will pair with any look seamlessly. However, if you’re looking for a black ring or a fan of Darth Vader, you will love this silicone option. Enso Rings says you can “channel your inner dark side with a ring featuring the notorious Jedi turned Sith Lord.”

If you’re a fan of Grogu, known to many as “The Child, there is an adorable green ring with the face sketched into the side. The green coloring is an attention grabber and will sure to be a conversation starter as well. There is also a classic “R2D2” ring in a bold blue coloring, as well as a “Storm Trooper” ring in a silver hue.

The last ring in the collection is the “C-3PO” design that features a metallic gold coloring. Anyone can wear the entire collection, and there is a lifetime guarantee as well.

Finally, you will want to check out our latest guide to the new Timbuk2 x ASTRO gaming collection with two new bags designed specifically for gamers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

LEGO expands seasonal lineup with two new Christmas cre...
Add Skagen’s Signatur Minimalist Watch to your wa...
Tommy Hilfiger takes an extra 50% off all sale styles: ...
Microsoft intros new wired Xbox Stereo Headset with ear...
Nautica Flash Sale takes 50% off fall-favorites + workw...
Perry Ellis Wardrobe Event takes up to 60% off t-shirts...
Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless review: They nailed comfort a...
Osprey adds new markdowns up to 50% off just in time fo...
Show More Comments

Related

Hunter x Peppa Pig collaborate for back-to-school season with waterproof boots, backpacks, more

Nike partners with Malbon golf for an exclusive collection

Build-A-Bear’s new Jawa plushie shouldn’t be this adorable, right?

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence, SUBURBIA, Galaxy Trader, more

FREE+ Learn More

LEGO expands seasonal lineup with two new Christmas creations

Reg. $220+

Bring Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel on your next adventure at $162 (Save 22%)

$162 Learn More
Reg. $6/mo

Stream three months of EPIX and watch your favorite movies for just $1 per month

$1/mo Learn More
Reg. $60

HyperX’s Wireless ChargePlay Clutch Controller Grips for iPhone/Android drops to $38 (Reg. $60)

$38 Learn More