Hisense 2021 4K 55-inch ULED 120Hz Android TV on sale for only second time at $99 off, more

Amazon now offers the the new Hisense U8G 55-inch 4K HDR Android TV for $901.34 shipped. Typically fetching $1,000, you’re looking at only the second notable discount at $99 off with today’s offer coming within $1 of the all-time low. Having just launched back in May, the new 2021 edition of Hisense 4K TV arrives with Android TV at the center of the experience alongside a ULED panel backed by 1,500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. On top of built-in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR picture, you’ll benefit from four HDMI ports (one of which is HDMI 2.1-ready) with plenty of onboard streaming service access to supplement the package. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer a larger screen but can live without the more premium package offered by the lead deal, Amazon is also discounting the Hisense U7G 65-inch 4K Android TV to $999.99. Typically fetching $1,100, you’re looking at $100 in savings, one of the first discounts, and the second-best price to date. This model arrives with a 65-inch 4K QLED panel and much of the same Android TV specs as above. It just trades the better local dimming and improved brightness found above for a larger home theater upgrade. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Though for a more affordable way to bring Android TV into your setup, we’re still tracking a notable discount on the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick. Following one of the first markdowns this year, you can score the streaming media player for $130 complete with 4K HDR playback, Assistant support, and a locator built into the voice remote.

Hisense U8G 55-inch 4K Android TV features:

Let’s start with a quick round up. This is the best all-round TV. Hands down. Movies, gaming, sports… it’ll handle anything you can throw at it and look great doing it (try not to actually throw stuff, it’s just a figure of speech). No surprise when it’s got 4K resolution, Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, 120Hz native panel, Full Array Local Dimming Zones, anti-glare panel and powerful 1,500 nit peak brightness. What does all that mean? It’s like gazing at the sun melting into the Mediterranean Sea from Ibiza’s coolest bars.

