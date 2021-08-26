Apple Watch SE now up to $59 off at new Amazon lows

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Apple Watch SE models starting at $269. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way is the 44mm GPS + Cellular offering at $299.99. Down from the usual $359 going rate, you’re looking at $59 in savings while marking a new all-time low in the process that’s also $10 under our previous mention. Over at B&H you’ll find several of the offers matched, which also includes the Nike Plus models, as well.

Regardless of which model you end up strapping to your wrist, Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the flagship Series 6, but in a more affordable package. You’ll of course still find a bevy of fitness tracking features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, which are backed by a swim-proof design and a Retina OLED display. The one notable omission though is a lack of the blood/oxygen sensor. If the rumored Series 7 launching next month isn’t doing much for you, going with these discounts are a great way to cash-in ahead of time. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Then go check out all of the other discounts in our Apple guide now that we’re almost through the work week. Ranging from notable price cuts on the latest iPhones to iPad Pro accessories and more, you’ll want to peruse all of the week’s best markdowns right here.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!