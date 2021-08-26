Apple Watch SE now up to $59 off at new Amazon lows

-
AmazonApple
New low $59 off

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Apple Watch SE models starting at $269. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way is the 44mm GPS + Cellular offering at $299.99. Down from the usual $359 going rate, you’re looking at $59 in savings while marking a new all-time low in the process that’s also $10 under our previous mention. Over at B&H you’ll find several of the offers matched, which also includes the Nike Plus models, as well.

Regardless of which model you end up strapping to your wrist, Apple Watch SE delivers many of the same features as the flagship Series 6, but in a more affordable package. You’ll of course still find a bevy of fitness tracking features like exercise tracking and heart rate monitoring, which are backed by a swim-proof design and a Retina OLED display. The one notable omission though is a lack of the blood/oxygen sensor. If the rumored Series 7 launching next month isn’t doing much for you, going with these discounts are a great way to cash-in ahead of time. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Then go check out all of the other discounts in our Apple guide now that we’re almost through the work week. Ranging from notable price cuts on the latest iPhones to iPad Pro accessories and more, you’ll want to peruse all of the week’s best markdowns right here.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

These HBN and Kasa smart plugs pack hands-free Alexa st...
Chefman’s family-sized 11.6-quart air fryer drops...
From nachos to ratatouille, to highly-rated shredder ca...
MICROJIG’s ZEROPLAY miter bar double pack lets yo...
This 27-inch Dual Monitor Mount elevates your office fo...
EVGA’s Z15 keyboard boasts hot-swappable linear s...
CASETiFY returns for new Coca-Cola collection packed wi...
Score two InnoGear solar outdoor LED spotlights for jus...
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

These HBN and Kasa smart plugs pack hands-free Alexa starting at $5.50 each (Save 45%)

$5.50 each Learn More
20% off

Chefman’s family-sized 11.6-quart air fryer drops to new all-time low at $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More
40% off

From nachos to ratatouille, to highly-rated shredder can do it all at low of $16 (40% off)

$16 Learn More
2021 low

MICROJIG’s ZEROPLAY miter bar double pack lets you finally build a table saw sled for $25

$25 Learn More
47% off

This 27-inch Dual Monitor Mount elevates your office for only $16 (Save 47%)

$16 Learn More
Save $80

EVGA’s Z15 keyboard boasts hot-swappable linear switches at low of $50 (62% off)

$50 Learn More

CASETiFY returns for new Coca-Cola collection packed with retro iPhone 12 cases, more

New low

Score two InnoGear solar outdoor LED spotlights for just $9 each with this promo

$18 Learn More