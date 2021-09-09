Here’s another chance to save $149 on Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air

Amazon now offers the latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $849.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Matched at Best Buy. Saving you $149 from the usual going rate, today’s offer is matching the second-best we’ve seen across the board and best outside of student-only offers.

Bringing M1 to fan-less build that’s perfect for taking on-the-go or using away from the desk, Apple’s latest MacBook Air delivers all of the performance gains you’d expect. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $35. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

And now that the work week is coming to a close, be sure to go hit up all of the other notable price cuts in our Apple guide. A series of Amazon lows have gone live on Apple Watch SE models at up to $59 off amongst offers on iPhones and more.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 8GB of unified RAM and a 512GB SSD.

