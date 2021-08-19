Microsoft intros new wired Xbox Stereo Headset with ear-cup controls at under $60; pre-orders now live

-
News
Microsoft wired Xbox Stereo Headset

Microsoft has now unveiled its new entry-level wired Xbox Stereo Headset. Now up for pre-order and directly based on the wireless version that launched earlier this year, Microsoft is looking to offer up a more affordable option by way of a wired connection and only a slightly pulled-back feature set. Set for release at the tail end of next month, the new wired Xbox Stereo Headset is now available at $59.99, a full $40 under the price of the wireless set. Read on for more details. 

Microsoft’s wired Xbox Stereo Headset:

The new wired Xbox Stereo Headset sports many of the elements introduced on the wireless model, including a “flexible, lightweight design” and an adjustable headband that makes use of plush cushioning “to spread pressure more evenly around the top of the head.” The ultra-soft large ear cups house accessible on-ear controls for volume and mute, and it connects directly to the Xbox Wireless Controller as well as other devices with a 3.5mm audio jack, “no batteries required.” The only major omission from the wireless design appears to be that chat/game audio dial on the left-hand ear cup.

The sort of matte black finish is accented by the bright green cable and flexible microphone, but the team also “tuned the headset to replicate the intended audio recording source that the creators wanted you to experience.” Alongside “clean mid- and high-frequency performance with strong bass,” Microsoft has also added support for a series of hi-fi spatial sound tech, including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X, which “may require additional purchases or app downloads.”

With the new Xbox Stereo Headset, we are bringing everything you expect from Xbox products like performance, stand-out features, quality, and accessibility to deliver immersive experiences across console, PC, and mobile devices. We also wanted to bring you more value to the entry-level headset category, including clear microphone performance, high-quality ear cushions, and a volume control dial on the right earcup.

The new wired Xbox Stereo Headset is available for pre-order now at $59.99 via Amazon and direct from Microsoft. It is set for a September 21, 2021, release date. 

9to5Toys’ Take:

While there is nothing overly groundbreaking about the new wired Xbox Stereo Headset, it is nice to see Microsoft bring its latest design to a more budget-friendly product. While most will want the wireless version, there are still plenty of PC gamers that appreciate the wired connection, and some folks just won’t pay the $100 price tag for a pair of gaming cans.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nautica Flash Sale takes 50% off fall-favorites + workw...
Wyze’s Home Security System Core Kit falls to new...
Grab the Aduro Desktop Lamp Organizer with 10W Qi charg...
Monoprice’s 65-mile outdoor OTA antenna lets you ...
Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 61W USB-C GaN Charger $17...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: ProCam 8, Tiny ...
Home Depot launches up to $400 off RYOBI electric ridin...
EPOS’ latest B20 USB microphone sees first discou...
Show More Comments

Related

Razer Barracuda X Review: Multi-platform wireless with Razer’s latest tech [Video]

Microsoft unveils shimmering new Aqua Shift Wireless Xbox Controller, pre-orders now live

New low

CORSAIR’s Virtuoso RGB Gaming Headset falls to new low of $160 with Dolby Atmos in tow

$160 Learn More

SCUF announces ‘first wireless performance controller’ for Series X with Instant Triggers, more

50% off

Nautica Flash Sale takes 50% off fall-favorites + workwear under $30

under $30 Learn More
New low

Wyze’s Home Security System Core Kit falls to new all-time low at $90

$90 Learn More
Reg. $60

Grab the Aduro Desktop Lamp Organizer with 10W Qi charging at just $15 (Reg. up to $60)

$15 Learn More
Reg. $20+

Monoprice’s 65-mile outdoor OTA antenna lets you finally cut cable for just $15

$15 Learn More