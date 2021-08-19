Microsoft intros new wired Xbox Stereo Headset with ear-cup controls at under $60; pre-orders now live

Microsoft has now unveiled its new entry-level wired Xbox Stereo Headset. Now up for pre-order and directly based on the wireless version that launched earlier this year, Microsoft is looking to offer up a more affordable option by way of a wired connection and only a slightly pulled-back feature set. Set for release at the tail end of next month, the new wired Xbox Stereo Headset is now available at $59.99, a full $40 under the price of the wireless set. Read on for more details.

Microsoft’s wired Xbox Stereo Headset:

The new wired Xbox Stereo Headset sports many of the elements introduced on the wireless model, including a “flexible, lightweight design” and an adjustable headband that makes use of plush cushioning “to spread pressure more evenly around the top of the head.” The ultra-soft large ear cups house accessible on-ear controls for volume and mute, and it connects directly to the Xbox Wireless Controller as well as other devices with a 3.5mm audio jack, “no batteries required.” The only major omission from the wireless design appears to be that chat/game audio dial on the left-hand ear cup.

The sort of matte black finish is accented by the bright green cable and flexible microphone, but the team also “tuned the headset to replicate the intended audio recording source that the creators wanted you to experience.” Alongside “clean mid- and high-frequency performance with strong bass,” Microsoft has also added support for a series of hi-fi spatial sound tech, including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X, which “may require additional purchases or app downloads.”

With the new Xbox Stereo Headset, we are bringing everything you expect from Xbox products like performance, stand-out features, quality, and accessibility to deliver immersive experiences across console, PC, and mobile devices. We also wanted to bring you more value to the entry-level headset category, including clear microphone performance, high-quality ear cushions, and a volume control dial on the right earcup.

The new wired Xbox Stereo Headset is available for pre-order now at $59.99 via Amazon and direct from Microsoft. It is set for a September 21, 2021, release date.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While there is nothing overly groundbreaking about the new wired Xbox Stereo Headset, it is nice to see Microsoft bring its latest design to a more budget-friendly product. While most will want the wireless version, there are still plenty of PC gamers that appreciate the wired connection, and some folks just won’t pay the $100 price tag for a pair of gaming cans.

