If you get your gaming fix on Xbox or PC, Microsoft has a brand-new headset for you. An all-new Xbox Wireless Headset with a sleek design is now available for pre-order. Microsoft touts this offering as having “best-in-class audio and chat performance,” features that can prove to be a big deal for every gamer. Wearers will benefit from industry-leading spatial sound technologies like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X. Another great feature is that the microphone can detect when a player is not talking and automatically mute itself to keep background noise to a minimum. Continue reading to learn more.

Xbox Wireless Headset

If you’re checked out Surface Headphones before, you probably remember the unique ear-cup dials that adjust noise cancellation and volume. The new Xbox Wireless Headset adopts this feature to make sound and microphone adjustments just a twist away.

This headset works with Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows 10 PCs. Using the Xbox Accessories app (available on consoles and PCs), users are able to fine-tune equalizer settings, bass boost, auto-mute sensitivity, microphone monitoring, and more.

“We spent a lot of time in the audio testing chambers trying to characterize and understand how the headset reproduces audio in different room environments. It goes in your living room, game room, and dorm room and we want it to sound the best for all types of audio,” said Erik Garcia, project architect and lead.

Pricing and availability

The new Xbox Wireless Headset is available for pre-order now and is priced at $99. An official release date is slated for March 16. Pre-orders have already sold out at the Microsoft Store, but a variety of other retailers have yet to list the headset, so keep your eyes peeled in case they turn up elsewhere. An Amazon listing has shown up here.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having recently built a gaming PC, one of the features I was most excited for was the ability to pair any Bluetooth headphones without a hitch. This is has paved the way for seamless connectivity using AirPods, something for which both my PlayStation and Nintendo Switch required adapters. Now that this dream has come true, I’m free to grab whatever headset I prefer most with zero caveats.

While using AirPods can be great, there are no buttons or dials to easily adjust volume and tweak settings. This is where Xbox Wireless Headset could prove to be an excellent addition to my setup. This headset looks great and manages to offer simple volume and microphone controls that arguably take cues from Surface Headphones. The verdict is still out on sound and build quality, but it won’t be long before reviews can paint a clearer picture.

