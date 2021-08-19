Nanoleaf’s Hot Gamer Summer Sale discounts Shapes HomeKit sets and expansions from $63

Today, Nanoleaf has kicked off a new Hot Gamer Summer Sale, offering some of the best prices of the year on its selection of smart lighting starter kits and accessories. Shipping adds $10 but Best Buy is also matching the discounts with free delivery. Headlining are the Triangles or Hexagons 7-Panel Starter Kits for $179.99 each. Normally fetching $200 in either case, today’s offers are the best in months and matching our previous mentions for some of the lowest discounts to date.

Bringing customizable lighting to your space, these recent Triangle and Hexagon panels from Nanoleaf arrive with multicolor illumination alongside a variety of effects. Plus, there’s Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control to round out the package. Nanoleaf also just rolled out Thread border router support for its Shapes lineup, which you can learn all about right here. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 140 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $63.

Another highlight from all of the discounts today is the new Shapes Mini Triangles at $99.99. Down from $120, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low. These miniature lights won’t be as eye-catching as the mainstays in Nanoleaf’s lineup, but can work on their own or in conjunction with other Shapes lighting panels for even more unique patterns. Rated 5/5 stars.

Other notable Nanoleaf Shapes deals:

For other ways to expand your Siri setup, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount on the Eve HomeKit Color Light Strip. Returning to the 2021 low at $70, you’ll be able to bring a pop of color into your space be it behind the TV, up on a shelf, or somewhere else in your home. Plus, there are other HomeKit-enabled accessories from Eve on sale starting at $40, as well as everything else in our smart home guide this week.

Nanoleaf Hexagon Lighting Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes – Hexagons elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Transform your space with multi-sensory experiences like touch interactions, real-time music sync, screen mirroring, and more. Customize and create your own Scenes and Playlists in the Nanoleaf App.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!