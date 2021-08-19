Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 delivers a fitness-ready Apple Watch band at $35

Twelve South’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its ActionSleeve 2 Apple Watch Band for $34.99 shipped in both 44 and 40mm styles. Typically fetching $40, you’re looking at one of the first discounts since launching earlier in the year. Today’s offer beats our previous mention by $1 in order to return to the all-time low. Featuring a refreshed design that’s geared towards being more rugged on top of staying in place, the ActionSleeve 2 moves your Apple Watch from the wrist to your upper arm. Its workout-ready design is made of a premium-feeling polyurethane fabric that can adjust to a variety of different sizes. Ideal for exercises that’d benefit from freeing up your wrists, Twelve South’s accessory ensures you can still take full advantage of Apple Watch’s monitoring. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review in order to get a closer look, which largely agrees with the reviews coming in at Amazon. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Though for those who are in search of a more premium offering to pair with your Apple Watch, be sure to go have a look at our recent Tested with 9to5Toys where we take a hands-on look at an even more elegant band for your fitness tracker. Having just recently launched, Nomad’s Titanium band arrives with a stylish link design that’s comprised of a more premium material than your average strap.

Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 Apple Watch Band features:

The Apple Watch is an incredibly useful tool for any athlete, however wrist placement isn’t ideal for every training regimen. ActionSleeve holds Apple Watch on your upper arm or bicep instead of your wrist, giving you an alternate way to wear Apple Watch while still using all of the powerful tracking features. With its padded bumper, ActionSleeve protects Watch from nicks and dings, and keeps your non-sport bands fresh and clean. The adjustable band gives you more consistent skin contact which can result in improved heart rate tracking while keeping Apple Watch viewable and easily controllable.

